Aces complete impressive feat for first time in WNBA history

Being a dynasty with three championships in four years certainly comes with its perks.

On Monday, it was announced that the Las Vegas Aces have officially sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2026 season.

In doing so, the Aces became the first franchise in WNBA history to accomplish the feat in three consecutive years.

The Aces have cultivated one of the WNBA’s most loyal fanbases over the years, and the championship-level success has played a major role in keeping fan interest both in Las Vegas and across the league.

Aces fans who were season ticket holders for the 2025 season renewed at a 92% rate for this upcoming season, while the remaining allotments were filled out from the team’s season ticket wait list.

Fans can visit the Aces’ official website for information in order to get on the wait list for season tickets in 2027, and single-game tickets are still available for purchase.

Along with receiving early access to season tickets upon availability, being on the waitlist gives Aces fans priority access to playoff presale tickets and regular season single-game tickets. Other benefits include exclusive discounts on the Aces’ online store and invitations to select team events.