CBS Sports agrees to expand WNBA coverage with new long-term deal

LOS ANGELES — The WNBA’s rapid growth in viewership has secured the league expanded game coverage on air, with CBS signing a new long-term, multiplatform agreement that will make it easier for fans to tune in across broadcast and streaming platforms.

The new deal ensures that CBS will air up to 20 regular-season games each year as well as streaming them live on Paramount+. Compared to last season, the increase in televised matchups is significant because it marks a huge turning point for women’s basketball.

CBS Sports Executive Vice President of Programming Dan Weinberg notes that the WNBA’s rapid rise in popularity and cultural significance are some of the reasons they have agreed on expanding coverage.

“With our entire schedule of games on broadcast television, we are broadening the league’s reach and amplifying the WNBA’s momentum with best‑in‑class coverage that reflects the excellence of its athletes and resonates with fans,” Weinberg said.

Jordan Kent, Isis “Ice” Young, and Tiffany Blackmon are set to return as the network’s lead WNBA broadcast team.

CBS’s studio show, The WNBA Tip-off Show, which serves as a pregame, halftime, and postgame segment, is also set to return for the 2026 season. This program will feature six matchups on CBS and Paramount+ as well as four games exclusively on CBS Sports HQ.

The show will be led by Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, Renee Montgomery, and Jenny Dell.

CBS has not announced the official broadcast schedule for the 2026 WNBA season.