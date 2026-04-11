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WNBA · 3 hours ago

Free agent guard Erica Wheeler announces return to the Sparks

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks are adding another player who has previously been here in Los Angeles.

Guard Erica Wheeler has announced that she will be signing with the Sparks. She played for them in the 2021 season.

Wheeler is one of the more inspirational stories in the league. She came out of Rutgers undrafted in 2015 before catching on with the W. She eventually caught on with the Indiana Fever and ended up becoming an all-star in 2019. Wheeler would win the MVP award in that game in an emotional performance.

She has played for five teams, most recently being the Storm as a sometimes starter last season. Wheeler is slated to take the point guard void that was left by Julie Allemand, who was taken in the expansion draft earlier this month by the Toronto Tempo.

Wheeler played with Nneka Ogwumike in 2025 but they were also teammates in 2021. This is essentially a homecoming for both players and with Hamby re-signed, the Sparks are poised to go for it this season.

Erica Wheeler averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists in under 26 minutes per game with the Storm. She has career averages of 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 10 years of experience.

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