Sparks surprisingly get Latson in 2026 WNBA draft

LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles Sparks added versatility to their impressive roster by signing three key playmakers who are expected to make game-changing plays this upcoming season.

With the 20th overall pick, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Ta’Niya Latson, a versatile 5-foot-9 guard, who played a pivotal role in leading the South Carolina Gamecocks to the 2026 national championship. Latson delivered a standout season, averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting a career high 48.6%. She also led the nation in scoring in the 2024-25 season. Latson’s ability to influence games offensively and defensively serves as a valuable asset for the Sparks.

Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley highlighted Latson’s effort and dedication to the game. “Ta’Niya is a skilled scorer and versatile playmaker,” said Pebley. “Her explosiveness, ability to score in transition and point-of-attack defense excite us.” Pebley also praised her ability to adapt and deliver in crucial moments, making her excited to see what she brings to Los Angeles.

Before playing at South Carolina, Latson emerged as a standout at Florida State, averaging 22.5 points per game across three seasons. Over the course of her four-year college career, she averaged 20.2 points, 4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game and started every game of her career, proving she is a reliable contributor to the team.

Another strong addition to their lineup is Chance Gray, an Ohio State guard selected 24th overall in the draft. Gray finished as Ohio State’s second leading-scorer, with 14.7 points per game and made 85 three-pointers on 40.5% shooting from beyond the arc. Gray made a significant impact throughout her college career, including her first two seasons at the University of Oregon, starting in 134 games and totalling 1,701 points, 313 rebounds, and 312 assists. The Sparks are welcoming a playmaker that earned herself a Big Ten Honorable Mention and was named a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.

“Chance is a skilled shooter and an extremely hard worker,” said Pebley. “We’re looking forward to welcoming her to Los Angeles.”

With the 35th overall pick, Los Angeles selected Amelia Hassett, a 6-foot-4 forward that proved to be a deadly sharpshooter at the University of Kentucky and set the Wildcats’ record with 99 three pointers in just one season, shooting 36.1% beyond the arc. Hassett averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds across 67 games.

“Amelia is a fantastic three-point shooter,” Pebley said. “She’s an exciting player who fits our system well.”

Overall, the new additions to the Los Angeles Spark’s roster signals a turning point toward a new era for the franchise as they continue building a championship roster.