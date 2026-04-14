Rae Burrell has re-signed with the Sparks

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks officially brought back another player.

Rae Burrell has been re-signed by the team.

Burrell has spent her entire career with the Sparks. After spending four years in Tennessee, she was chosen 9th overall by the Sparks in the 2022 WNBA Draft. A foot injury sidelined her for nearly her entire rookie year. In 2023, she was cut in training camp before signing two hardship deals, eventually sticking with the Sparks the rest of the season. She has been in Los Angeles since.

Burrell has shown a lot of promise, especially with her play in Unrivaled. She scored 20 points or more in three straight games in that 2026 campaign, including a 30-point effort. And it’s not just in that winter 3×3 league but Burrell was electrifying in the second half of last season. She scored a career-best 20 points against the Mercury late in the season.

“Rae is a modern, versatile wing who has the ability to impact the game on both ends,” Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. “Her energy, enthusiasm and positivity impact our team every day, and her commitment to her development, along with the consistency she brings to her work, make her an important part of our future in Los Angeles.”

Burrell played 28 games and averaged a career-high 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18 minutes per game.