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WNBA · 10 minutes ago

A’ja Wilson extends her WNBA record with Player of the Month Award

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

A’ja Wilson continues to prove why she is one of the absolute greatest players on the planet.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced that Wilson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of May.

It is the 14th time that Wilson has won the Player of the Month Award, adding to her record total; she effectively broke a tie with recently retired Tina Charles when she won the award in August 2025.

Wilson has gotten the 2026 WNBA season started with a strong defense of her record fourth MVP award. The Aces have relied on the center to carry a 5-3 record through the first month, including a 4-1 record on the road. During the span before the award was announced, Wilson was second in the league with 24.8 points and 2.3 blocks per game, while also averaging 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a steal.

Even more impressive is how efficient Wilson has been in shooting the basketball, currently leading the league with a 60% success rate in three-point shooting. Her efficiency was on full display against the Connecticut Sun on May 15, becoming the first player in WNBA history with multiple 45-point games while also being the most accurate player to hit over 40 points in a single game with an 83.3% success rate on her field goals.

Wilson has continued to impress, starting off June with a double-double (25 points, 15 rebounds) in a victory over the Los Angeles Sparks to kick off the Aces’ run in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. With home games against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday and the Seattle Storm on Monday next on the docket, the four-time MVP will have an excellent chance to secure another award soon enough.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 3 3:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

+1.5

+120

O 7.5

SEA

SEA

-1.5

-142

U 7.5

Jun 3 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SD

SD

+1.5

+180

O 7.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-215

U 7.5

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