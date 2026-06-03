Rae Burrell Provides Bright Spot in Tough Night Against Aces

LOS ANGELES — While the Los Angeles Sparks struggled offensively against the Las Vegas Aces, one player consistently found ways to make an impact. Rae Burrell turned in one of her strongest performances of the season, finishing with 22 points on an 8-for-14 shooting night.

On an evening when the Sparks shot just 31 percent from the field and managed only 69 points, Burrell's aggressive approach stood out.

Head coach Lynne Roberts credited Burrell for stepping into a bigger role, especially with Kelsey Plum sidelined with an ankle sprain.

"We're missing KP's ability to get to the bucket, and Rae's the other player that's really effective at that," Roberts said. We tried to get her in some situations where she was going downhill."

That downhill mentality paid off. Burrell attacked gaps in the defense, got to her spots, and provided much-needed scoring against a Las Vegas team that made life difficult for everyone else on the court.

Nneka Ogwumike acknowledged just how challenging the Aces' defense can be.

"Playing against Vegas, I'm always quite used to there being congestion," she said. "Even when you're one-on-one, there are still people in the gaps. So that's always going to be tough to play against."

Despite the loss, Burrell's performance offered an encouraging sign for a Sparks team still searching for consistency on the offensive end. Roberts believes the team is trending in the right direction defensively, but knows the Sparks need more balance to turn those efforts into wins.

"Defensively, I thought we were really good," Roberts said. "But offensively, we were poor."

Burrell, however, gave the Sparks something to build on. Her confidence was palpable as she drove to the basket. Her ability to create offense and attack has become increasingly valuable, particularly while the team adjusts without Plum's consistent scoring in the lineup.

The final score may not have gone Los Angeles' way, but Burrell's 22-point effort served as a reminder of the energy she can provide when the offense needs it most.