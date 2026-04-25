TST Exclusive: Catching up with Sparks forward Cameron Brink

SAN DIEGO – It’s an exciting time to be a Los Angeles Sparks fan.

The team made a lot of roster moves in the crunched offseason. They seem to be ready to make a leap in the 2026 campaign.

One of the players may also be ready to take it to the next level. Sparks frontcourt player Cameron Brink, chosen second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has worked hard to get back on the court after not playing for over 13 months. She showed flashes of greatness in the second half of the ’25 season, played some good ball over at Unrivaled, and participated in the US National team training camp last fall.

The Sporting Tribune caught up with Brink at training camp in San Diego last Thursday to talk about the upcoming season, a certain fellow Stanford alum, and video games.

Yes, video games. Because Cameron is a fun person.

THE SPORTING TRIBUNE: We never did talk about last season. How did that feel for you overall?

CAMERON BRINK: It was great. Obviously, it’s tough to come up a game short to get to playoffs. But just proud of our group and just really happy with where we’re moving this season.

TST: You did Unrivaled. You were in USA Training Camp. You even dunked; we saw that! Coach (Lynne Roberts) says this is your springboard year. So, how do you feel coming into this season?

CAM: I feel great. I put in a lot of work with our staff. A lot of work in the weight room. Mentally, too; just trying to get mentally tough. Just really looking forward to this year.

TST: Stanford alum Nneka Ogwumike is back in the fold. How exciting is that?

CAM: It’s super exciting! Nneka is a huge mentor and role model to me. She’s always been someone that I really look up to. Having her with us this year is surreal. Every day coming into work is such a joy. Her presence is unmatched. We’re very lucky to have her.

TST: She called you her accountability partner.

CAM: Yes! We’re sidekicks. We’re accountability partners. It’s just an accountability system for the year. I’m lucky that I got Nneka. I’m a lucky one.

TST: What was the best advice she’s given you so far?

CAM: So much. I would say playing within myself. Confidence. Poise. Everything she embodies. As much as she’s telling me, I’m watching her. She’s leading by example, too.

TST: What do you think of the rookies so far in this training camp?

CAM: I think they’re doing amazing. I always tell them, my rookie year, you guys are blowing me out of the water. They’re super solid. They love to learn. They’re like sponges. They’re coachable. They’re learning really fast. We’re really proud of them.

TST: Championship is always the goal for each team. Do you happen to have any individual goals this season?

CAM: I think for me, it’s more so just about feeling good in my body. It’s just winning. I feel like I’m so team oriented. More about the collective rather than the individual. I’m just really looking forward to winning this year.

TST: I’m going to give you some hard-hitting questions about video games really quick.

CAM: Okay!

TST: How is your island looking in Animal Crossing?

CAM: Oh, my gosh. It’s so funny. I haven’t really played in months. (The animal residents are) probably missing me right now.

TST: Did you reach a five-star island?

CAM: Nooooo. I need to put in the work. Honestly, thank you for reminding me. I need to get on my grind again.

TST: I know there are hundreds of characters in that game. Do you have a favorite character?

CAM: That’s such a hard question.

TST: I know. I’m sorry.

CAM: I really like the owl in the museum. I think he’s hilarious. I would say that.

TST: Anything else you play besides Animal Crossing and Pokémon?

CAM: I play Fortnite with my fiancé. That’s like our game of choice together. We love to play duos. No build because we’re not that good. We have lots. I love Fortnite.

TST: Anything you want to say to the L.A. Sparks fans?

CAM: Gosh. I’m just super excited for this year. I think this is going to be such a fun year. We’re looking forward to their support. They just bring the energy. We’re going to get some wins for them.