TST Exclusive: Conversation with Sparks all-star guard Kelsey Plum

TORRANCE, CA – Before the 2025 campaign, the Sparks made a huge move as they traded the #2 pick of the draft in a three-team deal and acquired Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces.

While the team fell short of the 2025 postseason, Plum’s impact was felt. She opened the year with a 37-point performance in San Francisco against the Valkyries. She would go on to finish the season fourth in the league in scoring and fifth in assists. Plum was the lone Spark that made the all-star team last year.

The Sparks improved quite a bit in ’25 and they look to follow that up with an even bigger 2026. With the help of Felicia “Mynt” Enriquez from Blacklove and Basketball, we talked to Plum ahead of Sparks Media Day about the upcoming season.

THE SPORTING TRIBUNE: You weren’t here when the Sparks won 8 games in ’24 but last year, you came in and the team had 13 more wins. Now the team has added a lot of quality veterans. How satisfied are you about the progress of the team so far?

KELSEY PLUM: Yeah, I’m super excited. I think we’ve had a great rhythm and training camp and I just want to continue to build. (We) get one more preseason game and then the season starts. I’m just excited. Like you said, I think that we have some great pieces and we’ve just got to put it together.

TST: Erica Wheeler mentioned in her introductory press conference that you’re basically recruiting her in the offseason. So I’d like to get your side of the story about that.

KP: I love E. I’ve been trying to play with her for years. Obviously, never really worked out the timing, and, you know, this past year at Unrivaled, I kind of put the full court press on her. It’s just… every chance I got, I would just see her and just make sure she knew how much I loved her, respected her, and wanted to play with her. So that was very important to me and I’m glad we got her.

FELICIA “MYNT” ENRIQUEZ: How does it feel to get that first preseason game out the way? You started as a scorer then you started to facilitate to your teammates. So how do you interchange it between the two?

KP: No, it was great. I think that, obviously, being in San Diego, it’s like hometown, so it was very fun to play there. I’m just trying to figure out what the team needs, right? Kind of feel it out throughout the season. Every game looks a little bit different. I know about my role. Sometimes, I’m leaned on to score more. Sometimes, I’m leaned on to facilitate more. And that’s kind of like this balance that is always very delicate.

But, yeah, I think I’m really proud of the growth that I’ve had as a facilitator and opportunity to do that. So we’ll see. Obviously, it’s a long season, so the team’s going to need different things in different parts and I’ll be ready to deliver that.

MYNT: So with this type of team, where do you see yourself being more productive: as a scorer or as a facilitator?

KP: I think it’s game to game. If somebody’s hot, Ariel (Atkins) is going, Dearica (Hamby), (Cameron Brink), whoever… obviously, we know Nneka (Ogwumike) is a consummate 20-and-10 type player. So it really just depends on what the team needs. A lot of times maybe it’s creating an advantage and then finding the right person. I’m always going to be able to… like if you need me to score, I can do that. But I think being able to be more of a creator is my role here.

MYNT: In postgame versus Nigeria, you said (your goal in the offseason was) you had to do a little bit better defensively, right?

KP: And I’m proud of the growth that I’ve had. And I also think Unrivaled plays a big part in that because you’re really defending on your own. There’s not a ton of help and you’re defending in a lot of space. I think it’s a pride point because last year offensively was not the issue, right? It was defensively. So as a team, I think it’s really important that your leaders take pride in both ends.

TST: How impressed are you with the rookies so far?

KP: Oh, my gosh. They’re a dream. Chance Gray, Ta’Niya Latson… they’ve just been unbelievable.

I’m just super excited about their versatility, their ability to pick up things very fast. They play both sides of the ball, extremely hardworking, very humble, but very tough, confident. I mean, they’re just a dream.

MYNT: What kind of conversations have you been having with Ta’Niya?

KP: I just tell her like, hey, you’re perfect the way you are. You go out there and be yourself, right? One of her greatest strengths is putting pressure on the rim, which really helps offensively. When the defense collapses, you’re able to kick and stuff like that. And then defensively, she comes at me every practice, she’s picking me up. She’s in my grill. And I just think it makes me better. It makes our team better. And it’s just been a joy to have her.

TST: You took your game to another level with Lynne Roberts. How does she compare to (Aces coach) Becky Hammon and (ex-Aces coach) Bill Laimbeer, even?

KP: Oh, man, I think every coach you play for is different, right? They have their own style. They have their own ”-isms”, like sayings and stuff like that. But something I love about Coach and something I’ve respected for a long time is she’s just very steady. She never gets too high or too low. Last year was tough. We lost a lot of tough games that we were in, but we couldn’t win it. She just always maintains a great attitude. And I think that she’s a competitor but she sees that this is a process. And just really proud of being able to play for someone that is like super steady. I think that’s why this year you’re going to see us be very steady throughout the year.

TST: You are one of the most competitive players ever. Where do you get that? Where does that come from? The chip on your shoulder.

KP: I think God gave that to me. That and I come from a very competitive family.

TST: And another season with Dearica Hamby. You’ve been pretty much inseparable for nearly your entire career but how is it having a consistent teammate on your side all these years?

KP: She’s the best. And I think that just our chemistry on the court, off the court, you see it. We have a great connection. (Plum and Hamby were the best scoring duo in the league.) We’re going to keep it going.