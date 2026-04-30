TST Exclusive: Catching up with Sparks guard Rae Burrell

LOS ANGELES – Things seem to keep looking up for Rae Burrell.

The Sparks guard is going into her fifth season. But while her 2025 WNBA campaign got off to an inauspicious start, she returned in July and was a huge part of the Sparks’ big run in the second half of the season. They ultimately fell short but Burrell’s impact was felt. The Sparks were 4-12 without her in the line-up but 17-11 with her in it.

Burrell followed that up with a big Unrivaled season that opened more eyes as she showed what she could do as a sometimes-first option for the Vinyl. Then she played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Suffice to say, she has come a long way.

The Sporting Tribune said their hellos to Burrell and caught up with her during Training Camp on Tuesday.

THE SPORTING TRIBUNE: You’re having a hell of a run. Second half of last season was great for you. In Unrivaled, you took your game to another level and you were part of FIBA qualifiers. What was your thought process when all this was happening?

RAE BURRELL: I was honestly going with the flow. I wasn’t trying to think too much. I think that was the problem in the past, was just the overthinking of everything. I think that I was just letting it flow, trusting in the preparation that I put in, and just letting it go to work on the floor. I feel like I just did a good job of just trusting my preparation.

TST: During the exit interviews, you mentioned that Coach Lynne Roberts really believed in you. How does it feel to have that endorsement?

RAE: She’s always had good belief in me and I think just, as a player, that really helps confidence and to be able to play without having that extra added pressure. Knowing that I’m able to do what I am able to do and she wants me to do what I do. I think it just makes it easier to have a level head on the floor and be able to just play and be who I am.

TST: We briefly brought this up last year but now your vet is back. Nneka Ogwumike has returned to the fold. How exciting is that?

RAE: It’s so exciting. I mean, Nneka, she’s the pinnacle of a vet in this league. She’s an all-star. She’s everything. She’s Madame President. Just to have that leader role on the team, the voice. She’s just so steady. You know exactly what you’re going to get from her. She’s so caring. She cares about all of us so deeply, and, yeah, it’s just like I’m spoiled having her back, honestly.

TST: You’re also going to play with two other vets in Erica Wheeler and Ariel Atkins. What do you feel that those two can give you and your team?

RAE: I played with (Erica Wheeler) on Unrivaled. She brings that vet energy. She talks a lot. She pushes us. She holds us accountable and I think that’s going to be very important for us. She also brings a lot of energy on the court as well. She’s able to push the ball. She sees the floor.

(Ariel Atkins) is another vet that’s very steady, very consistent with what she brings. She’s more quiet, but she still talks. She’s more of a talk to you on the side, you know, so I think it’s just a good mix of the voices that we have on this team.

TST: It’s tough to keep the same exact team over the years and some fans don’t realize how tough it is for you players. Nneka is back but from the 2023 team, it’s only you, Dearica Hamby, and Nneka that’s left.

RAE: If you go back to 22, it’s me and Nneka!

TST: Right! But can you speak to how you navigate a situation at such a high turnover of teammates?

RAE: It’s kind of just the way that this league is. You kind of just have to adjust and just roll with the punches. And whoever comes in, you learn them. You build that relationship and I feel like that’s just something that you have to do to adapt and build that team chemistry is make sure we’re learning each other, and, like I said, roll with the punches.

TST: Finally, I think your career arc is really cool. It doesn’t get talked about much. You had a tough rookie year. They cut you your second but you end up back here, entrenched here in L.A. You get hurt at the start of 2025 but then you bounce back to have a career year. Then Unrivaled and FIBA happened. Have you just sort of stopped a little bit and smelled the roses of how cool it’s been?

RAE: Yeah, definitely. I think that’s so important to sit and realize how far you’ve come. Like you said, my journey has not been easy at all. I was cut my second year, going from cut to playing for USA. That’s the pinnacle of our sport: to play for USA.

When I was in Puerto Rico, I was at the beach just appreciating how far I’ve come, the work that I’ve put in, and just staying the course and being persistent. No matter how many times I was knocked down, just keep getting back up and keep the main thing the main thing.