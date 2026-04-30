The Wilson-Smith duo could find another gear for the Aces in 2026

LAS VEGAS — The Aces realized they needed frontcourt help relatively quickly last year.

They identified former No. 2 pick (2022) NaLyssa Smith as the answer to their problems, acquiring the 25-year-old big from the Dallas Wings for a 2027 first-rounder on June 30.

Sitting at 8-8 at the time, and looking rather out of sorts, the Aces were excited about the prospect of pairing up Smith with their superstar — now four-time MVP — A’ja Wilson. And for good reason.

The Aces went 22-6 the rest of the way and truly found their groove in the postseason. Smith averaged 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over 27 regular-season games (26 starts). But her impact stretched beyond the stat sheet.

Smith and Wilson’s physicality and length made the Aces a matchup nightmare on both ends. Smith embraced the challenge of becoming the team’s defensive anchor inside, which allowed Wilson to unleash her offensive prowess in all its glory.

Wilson ended up swooping her fourth MVP award, averaging 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per tilt, and in the end became the first player in history to win a championship, the Finals MVP, League MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.

Though their rock-solid winning culture was never doubted, the Aces did not look like themselves for parts of last season. But as all greats do, they were able to figure it out on the fly. At times, it wasn’t pretty, but it worked.

This year, the expectations are higher for the three-time champions who are looking to repeat for a second time — having won three of the last four titles.

Coach Becky Hammon has preached defense as the team’s identity all off-season, and in a league with the offensive quality of bigs increasing every year, the frontcourt being in perfect alignment is going to be crucial to establishing that. And it all starts with Wilson and Smith.

Looking ahead to the campaign — and coming off a strong pre-season debut in the Aces’ 94-78 win over Japan on Sunday — Smith sounded off on what it has been like to be a part of a full training camp with the team during the official media day on Tuesday.

“It has been huge,” she said. “I’ve been a part of two different training camps, and I feel like this one is just different. Just the focus and mentality here, you know, is always just about winning. So, I feel like when you’re surrounded by people that just want to win, you raise yourself.”

Coming into any team mid-season is never easy, let alone a group like the Aces that exclusively aims to hang banners.

Smith, however — who was in a weird career spot after the team that drafted her (Indiana Fever) allowed her to join Dallas last offseason — handled the adversity expertly. She put her head down, got to work, and carved out an important role for herself on a championship roster.

Smith picked up right where she left off as she dropped a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) in the Japan win, showing there are still more gears she can shift into, be that in Wilson’s absence (rest) or alongside her.

Smith also added one assist and three blocks in 18 minutes of action, drawing praise from 12-year veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who has had a front-row view of Smith’s career revival.

“I’m super proud of Lyss,” Parker-Tyus said. “Her having that double-double is just a little taste of what y’all are about to see this season. The very first day of training camp, I saw her locked in and focused. She has been putting in that work, and Becky is getting the best out of her.

“Mark my words, she’s going to be great.”

People shouldn’t be too surprised if Smith’s game reaches another level this year. The potential and talent have always been there. That’s why she went No. 2 four years ago, and that’s why she’s now a champion in both the NCAA and WNBA.

Additionally, greatness usually breeds greatness. And there is nobody better in the business for Smith to sharpen iron with iron than Wilson.

“Just being able to compete with A’ja every day, you are competing with the greatest player of all time,” Smith added. “I’m just trying to model my game after her, seeing what she does, doing everything that she does, and just leaning on her. What better person is there to lean on than her?”

The Aces will be hoping to get their first look at Wilson and Smith together when they travel to Texas to face the Dallas Wings in their final pre-season bout on May 3.

Should Wilson not be able to go until the season opener on Ring Night, May 9, the Aces will look to their improved frontcourt depth to make an impact.