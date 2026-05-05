Aces expected to dominate in 2026 per pre-season GM survey

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces were a hot commodity in the WNBA’s newly released GM survey on Tuesday.

The survey asked the 15 general managers to assess the best teams, players, coaches, offseason moves, and many other topics ahead of the opening of the league’s 30th season later this week.

The Aces received their flowers across the 42 questions, largely thanks to having won their third championship in the last four years last fall.

Four-time MVP A’ja Wilson was voted the most likely to win the award for the fifth time this year, with 60 percent of GMs voting for her to extend her WNBA record. Wilson ranked above two-time MVP Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), and Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream).

Wilson — who last year became the first ever player to win MVP, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and a WNBA championship in the same season — was also named the league’s best leader, interior defender, overall defensive player, and the player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments.

Wilson received over 60 percent of the votes in all but one category. Additionally, Wilson shared the top spot with Aces’ floor general Chelsea Gray as the player the general managers would trust most to take a game-winning shot.

Gray, too, was a popular choice amongst the GMs. She was named the league’s best point guard, best passer, the player with the best basketball IQ, and the active player who will make the best head coach someday.

As a unit, the Aces received 40 percent of the votes as the team most likely to repeat and win the WNBA championship. Should the Aces accomplish that feat, they would become the first team in WNBA history to win back-to-back titles on two separate occasions.

The teams also expected by the general managers to contend were paid proper respects as well. 43 percent of general managers chose the Aces vs. the second-most expected champion Liberty as the most likely matchup in the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Las Vegas vs. third-place Atlanta was the second most likely matchup.

In the coaching department, Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve beat out Becky Hammon as the top choice for the league’s best head coach, receiving 53 percent of the votes compared to 40 percent for Hammon.

Reeve was also viewed as the coach who makes the best in-game adjustments, with Hammon in second place. Hammon was tipped as the head coach who is the best manager/motivator of people, followed by last season’s Coach of the Year and Hammon disciple Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries.

Elsewhere leaguewide, last year’s Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings) received 33 percent of the votes as the player the GMs would choose to build around if starting a franchise today. Wilson and Clark tied for second with 20 percent of the votes apiece.

The Wings, who beat the Aces 101-84 in the two sides last pre-season tuneup on Sunday, were selected as the most improved team, as well as the team that will be the most fun to watch this year after adding No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Azzi Fudd and Co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith to their roster this off-season.

Point guard Olivia Miles, the No. 2 pick of the 2026 Draft by the Minnesota Lynx, received 73 percent of the votes as the player most likely to win the Rookie of the Year award.

The Aces will tip off their title defense on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Mercury on Ring Night in a WNBA Finals rematch from last October.