Defense still a work in progress for Aces in exhibition loss against Wings

The only good thing the Las Vegas Aces can look at against the Dallas Wings: the games do not count until Saturday.

On Sunday, the Aces could only watch as the Wings put on a show in Austin, putting up a statement 101-84 victory over the defending champs in the final exhibition game for both teams.

Head coach Becky Hammon made it clear after the first preseason game against Japan that the Aces have to minimize the big offensive quarters, and the Wings all but reinforced the importance of that idea.

From the first quarter, the Wings pushed the pace offensively with 35 points in the first ten minutes, including an 18-8 run in the final five. A 28-point third would essentially close the book on a comeback, as Dallas continued to score points in bunches. The first half told the story of the game with the Wings shooting at a nearly 60 percent clip, allowing them to push the game out of reach and cruise through the fourth quarter.

“We were just really poor at executing in between,” said Hammon when walking through the first quarter. “They made a lot of shots, we missed a lot of shots. We know we can’t give up 35.”

Guard Aziaha James did most of the damage for the Wings, putting up 18 points and four rebounds on the night. Dallas’ duo of number one picks in Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd also did damage, with Bueckers recording 11 points and a game-high nine assists, while Fudd had a nice bounce-back effort with 12 points.

Even more concerning from the Aces’ perspective was the physicality that they showed against Japan did not match up against Dallas.

Reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith (alongside A’ja Wilson) lead the game with seven rebounds, including three offensive boards. Ultimately, the Wings ended up with a 35-25 edge over the Aces on the glass, including a 9-2 advantage in offensive rebounds.

“We weren’t executing our defensive schemes,” said Aces wing Jackie Young. “We weren’t being physical, and they were just able to get to their offense and do what they wanted.”

Despite the difficult loss, it was not all bad for the defending champions.

Chelsea Gray looked to be in mid-season form, making a slew of highlight-reel passes for five assists, as well as 10 points. Wilson and Young would also have productive outings with 18 and 16 points, respectively, so the trio of superstars in Las Vegas can at least build off of their efforts as the season begins.

“These are the moments, this is why we love preseason games, because we get to measure and figure things out before the real show begins,” said Wilson. “I’m grateful to be out there again. I’m grateful to be playing this game again and have some fun.”

The Aces now have a week to dust themselves off because, when the Phoenix Mercury head over to T-Mobile Arena in a Finals rematch on Saturday, it is the start of a whole new season.