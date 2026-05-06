Aces peel back the curtain on 2025 championship run with “Never Fold” premiere

LAS VEGAS – Only three Aces players were supposed to be part of the post-screening panel of the “Never Fold” 2025 WNBA championship run movie premiere.

However, on Tuesday evening at the Westgate Hotel & Casino’s International Theater, the whole team showed up — joining a sold-out crowd of dedicated fans, looking to celebrate their team’s historic accomplishment one more time before the new season tips off this weekend.

That unity amongst the Aces has carried over from last season. It was one of the stories of the campaign as the group had to stick together more than ever while navigating the self-proclaimed uncharted waters before going on to clinch their third title in four years.

The Aces’ tight-knit bond was one of the key themes of “Never Fold,” produced by Emmy-winning director Katie Morgan.

It truly took a village for the Aces to go all the way last fall. Every single player on the roster, bar none, laid a brick of their own in the construction of a championship-winning team. That was documented ever so well.

However, the main theme, per Morgan, was faith. An unwavering belief from all involved that they still had what it takes. That their truest versions of themselves were more than good enough. That at their best, they were untouchable to other teams around the league.

Morgan wanted to illustrate all the adversity the Aces had to endure so that the payoff — another ring — would have the effect it was supposed to. And that it did.

The goal was to show just how much hard work, dedication, and sacrifice it takes for human beings — just like you and I — to overcome hardship and accomplish something so much bigger than themselves. That’s what the Aces’ third championship represents. And that’s why it was so important for them to show the stories of every member of this historic feat.

Aces President and GM Nikki Fargas said: “A’ja Wilson is the greatest of all time. But we really wanted to show off all those that A’ja pours into and the people that make her who she is on and off the floor.

“When you’re sitting here and watching this, it’s about more than just putting the basketball in the hoop. It’s more than someone rebounding or assisting. It’s about elevating these women. And these women were hidden. And the Las Vegas Aces, under the vision of Mark Davis, we want to let the world see who these women are.”

As you can imagine, Wilson was one of the key features in the near 2-hour production. For large parts of last season, she was the Aces’ only constant.

She turned in yet another extraordinary campaign — claiming her fourth MVP award to go along with the Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in history to do so while winning a championship in the same season.

Wilson’s back was tested at various points of the year as she had to carry a load foreign even to her greatness to keep the Aces above water.

But the trials and tribulations brought out the best in her. The best player on the planet, a fearless leader, a loyal friend — all of those things helped each and every one of Wilson’s teammates come into their own and step up into a role that fit them.

Seeing all of that unfold on camera was almost surreal. It was raw and unfiltered. The Aces’ journey will resonate with many. Their unapologetic vulnerability will certainly inspire. And hearing about how they dealt with being filmed while battling uncomfortable situations was fascinating.

“The more I tuned into who I was and the more time I took to understand the things I needed in my life, the more I understood that being vulnerable is probably the biggest strength I could have,” Jewell Loyd said.

Loyd thanked Las Vegas for coming to get her from the Seattle Storm and for embracing her and allowing her to be herself.

Coach Becky Hammon spoke at length about how she allowed access into her locker room, meetings, and practices to grow over the course of the season.

“I was not allowing Katie (Morgan) in much in the beginning,” she said. “I’m really protective of the group. But Katie showed she could be trusted. Her discernment on what to put in. She really limited my swearing, which I appreciated a lot (laughs). But she earned the trust over time.

“The great thing about Katie is that she was able to capture the vulnerability while still protecting that individuality. She made it really easy for me, and now she can really go into any space with our trust.”

The way Morgan was able to convey really tough moments for various Aces’ stars audibly took away the breath of the fans in attendance.

Some of those included the departures of key players after the 2024 playoff semifinal defeat, the loss of loved ones by Jackie Young and Kierstan Bell, Kiah Stokes and Bell being bullied online, and Chelsea Gray struggling to feel like herself in the first half of the season.

There was also the relentless journey of Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who started the season pregnant before coming back to contribute to the championship down the stretch of the campaign.

Showing these professional athletes, the elite of the elite, navigate through those very real life situations was powerful and so relatable. That’s one of the reasons why the Aces, albeit the pride of Las Vegas, don’t necessarily feel like a team of celebrities.

They are very much an approachable group. One that the fans can identify with and will go to war for during every home game. Hammon said that the players are the best thing about the success that the Aces have experienced this decade.

“My greatest strength and weakness is how much I love these women,” she added. “It can get involved in the business side, but staying true to their humanity and who they are as people is always No. 1 on my list. I know that’s a very unpopular take in professional sports, but that’s just how I’m wired.”

Through the peaks and the valleys — while losing an uncharacteristic amount of games — Hammon never stopped stressing to her players to be authentically themselves. Because that is more than good enough. In the end, that couldn’t have been any more true.

Hammon pouring unconditional love into her squad, along with being one of the sharpest basketball minds in the game, is on full display in the film, and it really solidifies why players cherish playing for her so much.

Hammon also revealed just how challenging last season was for her as a coach. The Aces really had to do a ton of soul searching throughout the campaign. Around the middle of the year, the players took ownership of their defensive struggles, and Hammon allowed them to do their own scouting reports and defensive schemes.

The initiative was led by Wilson and her trusty iPad. One of the results was Wilson having to guard some point guards. An unorthodox move, but one that Hammon was particularly fond of. To her, it showed just how much her players care and want to figure things out.

It all worked out exactly the way the Aces wanted it to. They were written off, but they figured it out. Their greatness could not be denied, and they will get their rewards for it on Saturday when they host their 2025 WNBA Finals foes, the Phoenix Mercury, on Ring Night to open the league’s 30th season.

Looking ahead to the new campaign, Jackie Young drew laughs out of the crowd after being asked about how excited she is for the season to begin. Her response was very on brand. “I mean, I’m excited,” she said.

“We’re ready. We feel really good. We’re really excited, and I know that you guys are too, so let’s get it going,” Loyd added.