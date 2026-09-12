Kahleah Copper wants to play with joy

LOS ANGELES — The Phoenix Mercury visited the Los Angeles Sparks last month at the Galen Center in the University of Southern California. A lot changed from their visit before that a couple of weeks before to their game at USC.

For Kahleah Copper, a lot changed for her as well. Hours after their game against the Sparks on July 22nd, Copper was named to the All-Star team as she replaced her friend, then-Sparks guard Kelsey Plum.

About a week after All-Star weekend, Plum was traded to the Mercury and the friends were suddenly teammates.

"(Plum brought) her energy, her vibes, her leadership, her championship experience (to the team)," Copper said before their game against the Sparks at USC. "She knows what it takes to win. I'm glad to play alongside with her."

As for All-Star Weekend after expecting to get some rest?

"It was cool. It was a good experience," Copper said about that weekend. "There were a lot of good people."

The Mercury are out of the playoff chase but Copper still wants to build momentum towards the end of their season.

"I think we've got to play with some joy," Copper said about the rest of the campaign. "We've got to compete harder and play with joy. Just have that toughness, play with that energy."

While this W season won't end with a title for Copper, she's part of Team USA, who is playing in the gold medal round on Sunday. She scored nine of her 13 points in that all-important second half against Spain in the semifinal round. At the very least, Copper is making winning plays in the international stage. She's averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in five games of the World Cup.

Not only does she get joy in playing but there's joy on the men's stage, too. LeBron James signed with the Sixers in free agency and Copper, a Philly girl, was very happy about that result.

"I'm excited that he's in the city," Copper beamed. "I'm excited to see the Sixers win and try to compete in the championship. Let's not forget about Jaylen Brown. I'm super excited to see that team come together. I'm planning on being courtside."

And America is planning on being courtside for Copper and a possible gold medal from the FIBA World Cup on Sunday as they try to defeat France for all the marbles.