Natasha Cloud blasts ‘men’ over WNBA problems following Enes Kanter clash

Natasha Cloud has never been one to dodge a hard question, and Sunday's pregame media session was no different.

The Chicago Sky guard, still fielding questions about her courtside blowup with Enes Kanter Freedom last week, was asked point blank who she blames for the league's current problems. Her answer took less than a second.

"Men," Cloud said. She didn't leave it there.

"The men now that are like 'Oh, we need to protect the WNBA,' y'all were the same ones saying we shouldn't be paid," Cloud said, via The Athletic. "Y'all were the same ones saying we shouldn't have been invested in, saying we're a joke, the same ones that don't respect Black women."

Aug 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Turkish-American former basketball player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom reacts as he is removed from the arena during the second half against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images Aug 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Turkish-American former basketball player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom reacts as he is removed from the arena during the second half against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena.

The comments trace back to the Sky's 113-90 loss to the Fever, a game that ended up making bigger headlines for what happened in the stands than what happened on the court. With Indiana leading 81-75 in the third quarter, Cloud approached Kanter Freedom, who was sitting courtside in a black shirt reading, "WOMAN noun. adult human female."

The exchange escalated fast. Kanter stepped onto the court, Sky players and security wedged themselves between the two, and he was eventually escorted out of the building.

Kanter has since been banned from Sky home games, and Cloud wants that policy to spread further.

"I hope the WNBA follows their lead," Cloud said.

She was equally firm about keeping his name out of her mouth going forward.

"I won't be talking about anything that happened with an irrelevant person," Cloud added, via The Athletic. "What I will focus on is what actually affects women and children."

Natasha Cloud says the fight goes beyond the WNBA

Cloud made clear this isn't just about one incident or one arena. She framed the protection of women as an all-or-nothing proposition.

"If you're going to protect women, that includes all women. That includes Black women, trans women, and the list goes on and on and on," Cloud said. "So the root of the issue is? Men."

She pointed to domestic violence, sexual assault, and food insecurity as issues she believes deserve the same urgency as the current firestorm over transgender athletes in women's sports.

Cloud isn't fighting this battle alone. Former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has voiced a nearly identical grievance about how the conversation has been framed.

"They're going after trans people in sports, and they're using this as a wedge issue because we love sports," Rapinoe said.

She followed with a question of her own: "Unsafe from who?"

Kanter, for his part, hasn't backed down. He's said he was removed from the arena "for supporting WOMEN," and that he attended the game to stand behind Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who has publicly shared similar views on transgender athletes in women's sports.

The broader debate isn't going away anytime soon. Critics of transgender inclusion in women's sports typically point to competitive fairness, while supporters argue exclusion based on identity isn't the solution — and Cloud's comments have only added another layer to an already heated national conversation.

Whether the league takes further action on Kanter remains to be seen. What's clear is that Cloud isn't backing off her stance, and the Sky's next matchups will only keep the spotlight on her.