Michelle Obama, Swin Cash among names in early betting market for next WNBA Commissioner

The WNBA will soon begin searching for its second commissioner, and an early betting market has produced a wide-ranging collection of potential successors that includes prominent basketball executives, former players, business leaders, celebrities and political figures.

Cathy Engelbert announced Friday that she will retire effective Dec. 31, ending a tenure of more than seven years as the first commissioner in league history. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver credited Engelbert with overseeing the most significant growth period in the WNBA’s 30-year history. The league said it has experienced record television audiences, attendance, merchandise sales, sponsorship revenue and franchise valuations under her leadership.

Engelbert will also leave behind a league confronting difficult questions about its relationship with players, the consistency of its officiating and its response to racist, hateful and abusive messages directed toward athletes. Minnesota Lynx star and union vice president Napheesa Collier sharply criticized the league’s leadership last year, calling it “tone-deaf” and “dismissive” of player concerns. Engelbert later acknowledged that she needed to do better in rebuilding trust. Reuters reported on that dispute and Engelbert’s response.

That combination of historic growth and lingering tension makes the selection of Engelbert’s successor one of the most consequential decisions in league history. The next commissioner will inherit a rapidly expanding business while also being tasked with strengthening the league’s relationship with its players and addressing the cultural issues that have accompanied its increased popularity.

BetOnline Sports & Casino has opened a speculative market on the next commissioner, with former First Lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former Vice President Kamala Harris among the public figures listed. There has been no indication that any of them has been contacted by the league or expressed interest in the position.

Among candidates with extensive basketball experience, Hall of Famer Swin Cash has the shortest listed odds at 4/1. Cash won three WNBA championships during a 15-year playing career and later moved into the New Orleans Pelicans’ front office, where she was promoted to senior vice president of basketball operations. Her experience as a player, champion and NBA executive would give her a perspective few candidates could match.

Bethany Donaphin follows at 6/1, while WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike is listed at 7/1 and Sue Bird at 9/1. Duke athletic director Nina King and NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum are each listed at 10/1. Tatum previously served as the WNBA’s interim president before Engelbert was hired in 2019.

Former ESPN executive and espnW founder Laura Gentile is listed at 12/1, followed by Candace Parker at 14/1, Megan Rapinoe at 18/1, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon at 20/1 and former WTA leader Micky Lawler at 25/1.

The market also includes some of the most recognizable players in WNBA history. Cheryl Miller and Diana Taurasi are each listed at 40/1, Lisa Leslie at 50/1, Rebecca Lobo and Taj McWilliams-Franklin at 66/1, and Maya Moore and Sheryl Swoopes at 75/1.

As with most novelty betting markets, the list also features several attention-grabbing longshots with no established connection to the league’s search. The odds reflect speculation from the sportsbook rather than confirmation that any candidate is being formally considered.

The eventual hire will arrive at a pivotal moment. Engelbert helped guide the WNBA through the pandemic, introduced the Commissioner’s Cup, launched league-wide charter travel, negotiated new labor and media agreements and oversaw an expansion plan that will grow the league from 12 to 18 teams by 2030. Reuters reported that the new media package helped create the league’s first million-dollar player salaries and that the regular-season schedule will increase to 50 games in 2027.

Those gains have raised both the profile of the WNBA and the expectations surrounding its leadership. Engelbert’s successor will need more than a famous name. The job will require someone capable of managing a growing sports business, earning the confidence of players and owners, and navigating the complicated cultural conversations surrounding one of the fastest-growing leagues in professional sports.