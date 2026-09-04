WNBA Power Rankings: The Top 15 Players Right Now (FIBA Break Edition)

1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson WNBA Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Age: 29

29 Position: Center

Center Team: Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces Jersey Number: 22

Wilson stays exactly where she has been all year -- No. 1, and without much argument.

The four-time MVP leads the league in scoring at 26.0 points while adding 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals on 52.3/39.8/85.9 shooting. Wilson's plus-7.7 VPM paces the league by a comfortable margin, and Las Vegas has been dramatically better with her on the court, posting a +11.1 net rating compared with -16.6 when she sits.

The one cloud is Wilson's World Cup withdrawal, although no specific injury was disclosed. Even so, her fusion of scoring, efficiency, rim protection and defensive range continues to define the top of the sport.