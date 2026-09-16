Nneka Ogwumike opens up more about her retirement

After playing more than a decade in the WNBA, Ogwumike has announced her retirement for after the 2026 season.

Ogwumike started her professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Sparks as the first pick overall in the 2012 WNBA draft. She now provided herself the opportunity this year to create a whole circle finishing her career back where she started.

For Ogwumike, basketball has been more than just a game, it has been a place where she has learned and grown. With four games left in the season, Ogwumike still declares she is not emotional but is calm about her decision.

“I haven’t been emotional about it,” Ogwumike said. “I was very sound in my decision, so I feel really grateful.”

Among the many memories in Ogwumike's career, she looks back in time and remembers how meaningful winning the 2016 championship was. Ogwumike remembers more than just the victory but the people she shared it with.

“Definitely winning a championship in 2016. That is what everybody strives for in their career to be able to win a championship, and we had a really special group that year, so it was great; it was a great season to remember.”

As retirement is approaching, those memories for Ogwumike carry a different weight. The different teammates and hardships throughout her career serve as a reminder of everything basketball gave her beyond the court.

For Ogwumike, retirement does not mean the end of her basketball involvement. Ogwumike serves as the president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, since 2016. Ogwumike will continue to play basketball in Project B, a new international league.

“I mean, you know my time in the W is coming to end, I’ll still be playing,” Ogwumike said. “But I feel very grateful that I’ve made it this far.”

Ogwumike's last game with the Los Angeles Sparks will be on Sept. 24. The game means the end of her WNBA career but it does mean the start of a new journey for her.