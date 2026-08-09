Sparks back home to take on tough Valkyries squad

LOS ANGELES — Things have looked their best for the Sparks in weeks. After a six-game skid, they went 2-1 in their last road trip and that was punctuated by an upset in over the Minnesota Lynx.

The team is at 12-18 at the moment. They look like a longshot for the postseason at this point but as Sparks coach Lynne Roberts is wont to say, they're going to take it one game at a time.

That one game on Sunday is against the Golden State Valkyries (22-9) at home.

But let's highlight a few things that went well for the Sparks on Thursday. Cameron Brink probably played the best defensive game of her career in that game, helping hold the Lynx to 11 points in that all-important fourth quarter.

"She was the X-Factor for sure," Sparks wing Rae Burrell acknowledged. "She came in, getting some defensive stops, getting those blocks. It was some big-time plays from her, and when she plays like that, I think it's very hard for the other team to stop that. Just having that type of force coming off the bench really just gives us that extra advantage that we need."

"Cam was the player of the game for us against Minnesota," Roberts said. "That's the Cam Brink that we will get to where it's consistent. I do think that she gets an unfavorable whistle. I don't think there's a player in the league that doesn't get the benefit of the doubt more than her. It is what it is. (2:16) She's got to earn that. But her ability defensively, you saw it against (Napheesa) Collier, who's one of the best players in the world. And Cam gave her fits. Physically, she's a unicorn. Just keep building, stacking days. And the more she plays, I think the less we'll see the inconsistency."

Brink ended up with 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 25 minutes of play, which was a season-high for her in playing time.

And the Sparks' new acquisition, Monique Akoa Makani, has already made her presence felt. She closed out the game on Thursday against the Lynx and made a big clutch jumper to put the Sparks up five late in the contest.

"Defense, intensity, I think she came in aggressive. It's what we need, so yeah, I think she's been doing great," Burrell said.

"She's an explosive athlete," Roberts said. "I think it's a great trade. I think we got a really good one. She's only in the second year of her contract, has played a lot of basketball internationally, isn't afraid of the moment, just really poised. And in that game down the stretch of Minnesota, she was phenomenal. Defensively, so good. And hit a couple big shots, too. Got a couple and-ones. We're pleased with her."

As for Sunday, though? Another big test from the Valkyries.

"We've got to handle their defense," Roberts said. "Their defense is good. They give up the lowest amount of paint points in the league. And we've played them once and didn't have success… and we saw why. You've just got to be smart against how they defend. And then we've got to defend the three-point line. They shoot the most threes in terms of rate of threes, makes, and percentages. They're leading the W. So we've got to defend the three-point line."

That defense is anchored by Gabby Williams, who is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Of course, they also have Veronica Burton, an outstanding two-way player and Most Improved Player winner last season, and Kiah Stokes, who is a terrifying presence in the paint.

When asked further about the three-point line, Roberts went on.

"You don't get in crazy rotations. You get open threes when you're rotating on defense so we've got to be really clean with our coverages."

Three players are in the Top 25 in terms of three-pointers attempted: Janelle Salaün (9th and she comes off the bench), Williams (19th), and Kayla Thornton (22nd).

"Yeah, I think just staying locked in like we were, staying aggressive on defense," Burrell said about the Valkyries and referring to their win against the Lynx. "I think defense is what won us the game, and yeah, just staying connected as a team."

If there's weakness that the Valkyries have, it's that they're not big scorers (fourth least points per game). But they also have quite the opposite styles: Sparks have the fastest pace in the league while the Valkyries are the slowest.

"We want to play with pace. That's when we're at our best," Roberts said. "And sometimes, you have to live with turnovers while you're playing with pace. I think the big emphasis for us right now is playing with pace but then being a little more, you know, just a little more settled in how to play with pace. We still want to move with pace, but if it's some sort of screening action, like settle down enough to let it develop. We were better against Minnesota. We were not good against Chicago. So against Golden State, with their defensive pressure, we're going to have to be really good on that."

A battle of wills in terms of styles. Which team will set the pace? Whoever does that will likely come out with the W.