Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WOMENS SPORTS · 2 hours ago

ALL WOMEN’S SPORTS NETWORK ANNOUNCES LIVE TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR INAUGURAL SEASON OF PROFESSIONAL SOFTBALL LEAGUE

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

AWSN will air a minimum of 23 regular season PSL games, beginning Friday, June 12, as well as all post-season games, including league championship

All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) today announced the live television schedule for the inaugural season of the Professional Softball League (PSL), which begins on Friday, June 12.

Live television coverage of PSL’s regular season of play will begin with the league’s opening day on June 12 when the Florida Vibe hosts the visiting Florida Breeze at Palma Sola Park in Bradenton, Fla., live at 6:35 p.m. ET/3:35 p.m. PT on AWSN.

The regular season will conclude on AWSN on Friday, July 31, and will pick up again with the first night of post-season play from Roberts Stadium in Trussville, Ala. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.  

The AWSN broadcast schedule for PSL’s 2026 season can be found below.

The 2026 season will consist of five PSL teams – the Atlanta Smoke, Florida Breeze, Florida Vibe, Kansas City Diamonds and NY Rise – as well as a limited run of exhibition games featuring the Birmingham Iron, Chattanooga Chill and St. Louis Gatekeepers.

“Since the formation of the PSL last year, we have been super excited to see this new league launch on our network, and for it to provide an unprecedented structure for women’s softball teams to compete in and an opportunity for some of the sport’s best players to thrive in,” said George Chung, CEO of AWSN.

“Five years ago, the vision of building a true professional softball league for women was just the beginning.  Today, seeing how much this league has grown, and knowing how much bigger it’s going to become with the support of a television partner like AWSN, is truly an amazing moment for the game and for its incredible athletes,” said PSL spokesperson and Florida Vibe owner, Ryan Moore.

The Atlanta Smoke, Florida Breeze, Florida Vibe, Kansas City Diamonds and N.Y. Rise are all established teams that played independently of any structured league last season.  

The Birmingham Iron, Chattanooga Chill and St Louis Gatekeepers are all newly formed teams that will each play a best-of-three game series during the PSL regular season of play this year.  

Each of the three new teams is expected to join the five established teams in the full regular season in 2027.

Previously announced as a team that would be playing this season, the Florida Heat will, instead, be a league expansion team for the 2027 season.

The official league website – www.professionalsoftballleague.com –will serve as an information hub for fans and athletes.

AWSN is available on over 1 billion devices across 60 countries worldwide, including the U.S., where fans will be able to watch live PSL action on Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV and Firestick.

AWSN LIVE TV SCHEDULE FOR PSL:

Date

Time (EST)

Home Team

Visiting Team

Regular Season

Friday, June 12

6:35 p.m.

Florida Vibe

Florida Breeze

Sunday, June 14

1:05 p.m. 

Florida Vibe

Florida Breeze

Wednesday, june 17

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

Thursday, June 18

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

Friday, June 19

12:05 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

Saturday, June 20

12:05 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

Monday, June 22

6:35 p.m.

Florida Vibe

Atlanta Smoke

Tuesday, June 23

6:35 p.m.

Florida Vibe

Atlanta Smoke

Wednesday, June 24

6:35 p.m.

Florida Vibe

Atlanta Smoke

Thursday, June 25

6:35 p.m.

Florida Breeze

Atlanta Smoke

Friday, June 26

6:35 p.m.

Florida Breeze

Atlanta Smoke

Tuesday, June 30

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Atlanta Smoke

Wednesday, July 1

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Atlanta Smoke

Thursday, July 2

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

NY Rise

Friday, July 3

6:35 p.m.

Florida Vibe

Florida Breeze

Thursday, July 9

7:00 p.m. 

NY Rise

KC Diamonds

Friday, July 10

7:00 p.m. 

NY Rise

KC Diamonds

Saturday, July 11

7:00 p.m. 

NY Rise

KC Diamonds

Wednesday, July 15

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

St. Louis Gatekeepers

Thursday, July 16

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

St. Louis Gatekeepers

Sunday, July 19

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

Monday, July 20

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

Tuesday, July 21

7:35 p.m.

KC Diamonds

Florida Vibe

 

Post Season

Wednesday, August 5

7:00 p.m. 

#2 Seed

#3 Seed

Thursday, August 6

7:00 p.m. 

#1 Seed

Winner of Game 1

Friday, August 7

7:00 p.m. 

Loser of Game 1

Loser of Game 2

Saturday, August 8

6:00 p.m. 

Winner of Game 3

Winner of Game 4

AWSN – All Women’s Sport Network

The All Women’s Sport Network (AWSN) is the world’s fastest growing and largest global television network dedicated exclusively to women’s sports. The AWSN platform is available on over 1 billion devices across 60 plus countries and is redefining how audiences experience women’s athletics. Co-founded by entertainment icon Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, AWSN’s mission is to champion and elevate female athletes at every level, from grassroots competitions to elite international leagues. AWSN stands at the forefront of a cultural movement, celebrating the power, talent, and stories of women in sports on a truly global stage.

Media Contact:

Mike Afromowitz

All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN)

Phone: 917-566-8754

Email: MikeA@AWSN.tv

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 29 7:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-1.5

-108

O 8.5

CWS

CWS

+1.5

-108

U 8.5

May 29 8:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
KC

KC

+1.5

+108

O 7.5

TEX

TEX

-1.5

-126

U 7.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
MLB · 7 hours ago
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?
MLB · 3 days ago
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?
Cam Schlitler Emerges as Top AL Cy Young Contender
MLB · 3 days ago
Cam Schlitler Emerges as Top AL Cy Young Contender
2026 National League & American League Cy Young: Odds & Markets
MLB · 3 days ago
2026 National League & American League Cy Young: Odds & Markets
Dodgers and Braves Lead MLB Memorial Day Weekend Futures Odds
MLB · 1 week ago
Dodgers and Braves Lead MLB Memorial Day Weekend Futures Odds