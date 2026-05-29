ALL WOMEN’S SPORTS NETWORK ANNOUNCES LIVE TELEVISION SCHEDULE FOR INAUGURAL SEASON OF PROFESSIONAL SOFTBALL LEAGUE

AWSN will air a minimum of 23 regular season PSL games, beginning Friday, June 12, as well as all post-season games, including league championship

All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) today announced the live television schedule for the inaugural season of the Professional Softball League (PSL), which begins on Friday, June 12.

Live television coverage of PSL’s regular season of play will begin with the league’s opening day on June 12 when the Florida Vibe hosts the visiting Florida Breeze at Palma Sola Park in Bradenton, Fla., live at 6:35 p.m. ET/3:35 p.m. PT on AWSN.

The regular season will conclude on AWSN on Friday, July 31, and will pick up again with the first night of post-season play from Roberts Stadium in Trussville, Ala. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The AWSN broadcast schedule for PSL’s 2026 season can be found below.

The 2026 season will consist of five PSL teams – the Atlanta Smoke, Florida Breeze, Florida Vibe, Kansas City Diamonds and NY Rise – as well as a limited run of exhibition games featuring the Birmingham Iron, Chattanooga Chill and St. Louis Gatekeepers.

“Since the formation of the PSL last year, we have been super excited to see this new league launch on our network, and for it to provide an unprecedented structure for women’s softball teams to compete in and an opportunity for some of the sport’s best players to thrive in,” said George Chung, CEO of AWSN.

“Five years ago, the vision of building a true professional softball league for women was just the beginning. Today, seeing how much this league has grown, and knowing how much bigger it’s going to become with the support of a television partner like AWSN, is truly an amazing moment for the game and for its incredible athletes,” said PSL spokesperson and Florida Vibe owner, Ryan Moore.

The Atlanta Smoke, Florida Breeze, Florida Vibe, Kansas City Diamonds and N.Y. Rise are all established teams that played independently of any structured league last season.

The Birmingham Iron, Chattanooga Chill and St Louis Gatekeepers are all newly formed teams that will each play a best-of-three game series during the PSL regular season of play this year.

Each of the three new teams is expected to join the five established teams in the full regular season in 2027.

Previously announced as a team that would be playing this season, the Florida Heat will, instead, be a league expansion team for the 2027 season.

The official league website – www.professionalsoftballleague.com –will serve as an information hub for fans and athletes.

AWSN is available on over 1 billion devices across 60 countries worldwide, including the U.S., where fans will be able to watch live PSL action on Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, DIRECTV and Firestick.

AWSN LIVE TV SCHEDULE FOR PSL:

Date Time (EST) Home Team Visiting Team Regular Season Friday, June 12 6:35 p.m. Florida Vibe Florida Breeze Sunday, June 14 1:05 p.m. Florida Vibe Florida Breeze Wednesday, june 17 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Thursday, June 18 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Friday, June 19 12:05 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Saturday, June 20 12:05 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Monday, June 22 6:35 p.m. Florida Vibe Atlanta Smoke Tuesday, June 23 6:35 p.m. Florida Vibe Atlanta Smoke Wednesday, June 24 6:35 p.m. Florida Vibe Atlanta Smoke Thursday, June 25 6:35 p.m. Florida Breeze Atlanta Smoke Friday, June 26 6:35 p.m. Florida Breeze Atlanta Smoke Tuesday, June 30 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Atlanta Smoke Wednesday, July 1 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Atlanta Smoke Thursday, July 2 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds NY Rise Friday, July 3 6:35 p.m. Florida Vibe Florida Breeze Thursday, July 9 7:00 p.m. NY Rise KC Diamonds Friday, July 10 7:00 p.m. NY Rise KC Diamonds Saturday, July 11 7:00 p.m. NY Rise KC Diamonds Wednesday, July 15 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds St. Louis Gatekeepers Thursday, July 16 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds St. Louis Gatekeepers Sunday, July 19 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Monday, July 20 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Tuesday, July 21 7:35 p.m. KC Diamonds Florida Vibe Post Season Wednesday, August 5 7:00 p.m. #2 Seed #3 Seed Thursday, August 6 7:00 p.m. #1 Seed Winner of Game 1 Friday, August 7 7:00 p.m. Loser of Game 1 Loser of Game 2 Saturday, August 8 6:00 p.m. Winner of Game 3 Winner of Game 4

AWSN – All Women’s Sport Network

The All Women’s Sport Network (AWSN) is the world’s fastest growing and largest global television network dedicated exclusively to women’s sports. The AWSN platform is available on over 1 billion devices across 60 plus countries and is redefining how audiences experience women’s athletics. Co-founded by entertainment icon Whoopi Goldberg and Jungo TV, AWSN’s mission is to champion and elevate female athletes at every level, from grassroots competitions to elite international leagues. AWSN stands at the forefront of a cultural movement, celebrating the power, talent, and stories of women in sports on a truly global stage.

Media Contact:

Mike Afromowitz

All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN)

Phone: 917-566-8754

Email: MikeA@AWSN.tv