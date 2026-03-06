Unrivaled: How the 6 Sparks Performed in the 3×3 League

Unrivaled 3x3 Season Concludes in Dramatic Fashion

League Recap

MIAMI – The second season of the winter 3x3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled came to a close on Wednesday with the Mist, led by one of its co-founders Breanna Stewart, taking the championship. They defeated the Phantom, 80-74, in a bit of a controversial fashion as Stewart made the game-winning free throw after an overturned call that changed a charge into a blocking foul by Tiffany Hayes.

The Phantom were led by Kelsey Plum with 40 points, who had an incredible first season in the league. That was recognized as she was named to the league’s First Team.

Sparks fans had plenty of reason to watch the league as six players from last year’s roster were participating. Let’s see how each one did.