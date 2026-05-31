Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
Wrestling · 12 hours ago

Chad Gable is running Chris Jericho’s WCW playbook—and it’s working just as well.

Paul Petrone

Host · Writer

With apologies to whatever happens at Clash at Italy, Chad Gable already had the match of the weekend—getting “unmasked” after losing to El Grande Americano in the main event of AAA’s Noche de los Grandes.

Step back and think about that for a second. An American wrestling a German pretending to be American became the biggest story in Mexico. It’s ridiculous on paper. It shouldn’t work. And yet, it absolutely did.

That’s what makes this feel familiar.

Because we’ve seen this before. And the last guy who pulled it off became Chris Jericho.

In 1998, Jericho was stuck in WCW’s cruiserweight division—a part of the card management barely cared about. That lack of oversight became his advantage. He leaned all the way into character, timing, and creativity, turning what should have been throwaway content into some of the most memorable work of that era.

The matches were excellent—against Ultimo Dragon, Juventud Guerrera, Dean Malenko—but it wasn’t just the in-ring work. It was the subversiveness. Jericho played into being overlooked and turned it into some of the most entertaining segments in wrestling history.

That’s the parallel.

This isn’t about gimmicks. It’s about being undeniable—no matter what you’re given, you make it work.

Chad Gable is doing the same thing right now.

This El Grande Americano run should have been disposable. The kind of idea that gets a few laughs and disappears. Instead, Gable committed to it completely. The timing, the precision, the willingness to lean into the absurd—it forced people to pay attention.

And it’s not just one segment or one match. He took something disposable and turned it into something people want to see play out. That’s the Jericho playbook: take what you’re given, no matter how flawed, and execute it so well that it stops being a joke.

Both are elite-level athletes who can drop into any style and elevate it immediately. That gives them credibility. The character work is what makes it matter.

Now comes the part that separates good stories from great ones.

When Jericho jumped to WWE in 1999, Vince McMahon recognized what he had. Within three years, Jericho wasn’t just featured—he was Undisputed Champion and main eventing WrestleMania. The system caught up to the performer.

That’s the question now: will WWE do the same with Gable?

He doesn’t need the title tomorrow. He just turned something that shouldn’t work into one of the most talked-about matches of the weekend. Imagine what happens when he’s in the ring with the best in the world.

WWE has a choice. Build on this, or let it fade the way so many hot acts have before. Jericho was a test, and WWE passed. This is another one.

Push Chad Gable. He won’t disappoint.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Orioles -134, O 8
TOR

TOR

5

BAL

BAL

9

Final
Pirates -166, O 7.5
MIN

MIN

3

PIT

PIT

9

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB · 18 hours ago
Cam Schlittler's Cy Young Chances: MLB Futures Analysis
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
MLB · 18 hours ago
MLB NL Cy Young Award Predictions: Who's Leading the Race?
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
MLB · 18 hours ago
AL Player of the Month Odds: Bellinger Leads the Field
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
MLB · 2 days ago
Can Shohei Ohtani Win NL MVP and Cy Young in 2026?
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?
MLB · 5 days ago
Cy Young Race in National League Heats Up: Where's the Value?