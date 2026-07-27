SummerSlam 2026 Minneapolis: Where to Stay, Eat and Drink

MINNEAPOLIS –The loudest moment of SummerSlam weekend will not be a pyro cue.

It will be a ring announcer saying four words: from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Brock Lesnar is walking into Hell in a Cell in the city he is billed from, a few blocks from where the American Wrestling Association ran its business for thirty years, trained by a man who grew up twenty minutes up the road. When that entrance hits, U.S. Bank Stadium is going to make a noise this city has been holding since 1999.

That is what you are flying into. Not a stadium show that happens to be in Minneapolis. A wrestling town that waited a very long time to finally get one.

The shows will take care of themselves. The other forty hours are on you.

Dates : Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. Two nights, two separate shows.

Venue : U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Ave. Indoor and air conditioned, which in a Minnesota August is not a luxury, it is a mercy.

Bell time : 6 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. local, both nights. Gates open earlier.

Tickets : Single night and two day combos are live on TickPick. Choosing one? Take Sunday for the title finishes, Saturday for the Cell. If you can swing both, swing both. Get your SummerSlam tickets here.

Watching from home : ESPN’s streaming service in the U.S., Netflix internationally. First SummerSlam under the ESPN deal.

Free fan festival : SummerSlam Takeover, Minneapolis Convention Center, July 31 through August 2. Free admission. Autographs and photo ops cost extra, first come, first served.

Announced so far : Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in Hell in a Cell. A ladder match for an interim Women’s Championship with Rhea Ripley out. WWE keeps adding matches right up to the weekend.

The record: First WWE stadium show in Minneapolis history. Second SummerSlam here after 1999. Minnesota Sports and Events has been building toward this for two years.

In 1959, Verne Gagne and promoter Wally Karbo bought the Minneapolis Boxing and Wrestling Club, broke from the National Wrestling Alliance, and turned it into the American Wrestling Association. The AWA ran out of this city for thirty years as one of the most important promotions in North America. Gagne was a Robbinsdale High kid who won two NCAA titles at the University of Minnesota and turned down the Chicago Bears to wrestle instead.

That same high school is the strangest talent pipeline the business has ever produced. Curt Hennig, who you know as Mr. Perfect, went there. So did Rick Rude, Tom Zenk, Nikita Koloff, John Nord, Barry Darsow and Road Warrior Hawk. One suburban hallway, an entire generation of main event acts.

Then on August 22, 1999, SummerSlam came to Target Center and Jesse Ventura, the sitting governor of Minnesota, refereed the main event. Mankind beat Steve Austin and Triple H for the WWF Championship and the governor counted the fall. In most states that is a scandal. Here it was a Sunday night.

Between shows, walk past Target Center. Ten minutes, costs nothing, and you are standing outside the room where a sitting governor called a world title match.

A view of the downtown Minneapolis skyline Kirby Lee-Imagn Images A view of the downtown Minneapolis skyline

The stadium sits on the eastern lip of downtown against the Mill District. Anything in that pocket puts you a ten minute walk from the gates, and that walk is the most valuable thing you can buy this weekend. Tens of thousands of people are leaving that building when you are. Do not be in a car. If these are gone, Meet Minneapolis is tracking SummerSlam availability downtown.

Moxy Minneapolis Downtown: The Jey Uso Experience

Loud, fun, unbothered, and closer to the gates than anything else here. Rooms are small and the whole hotel ends up in the lobby bar by 11 p.m., which is the point. Somebody starts a chant in there Saturday night. It might be you.

247 Chicago Ave.

Best for: Fans who came to be in the crowd, not above it.

Canopy by Hilton Mill District: The Cody Rhodes Experience

Polished, earnest, does everything the right way. The nicest walkable option, and Umbra downstairs is a real dinner rather than a lobby afterthought. One warning: pool and sauna access carries an extra daily charge that has ambushed guests who assumed it was included. Ask at check in.

708 S 3rd St.

Best for: Couples who want the weekend to feel like an occasion.

Radisson RED Minneapolis Downtown: The Liv Morgan Experience

Bold, colorful, a little chaotic, and the best value inside the walking radius. On-site parking fills fast, but the ramp across the street runs cheaper anyway.

609 S 3rd St.

Best for: Groups who want energy without paying for it twice.

Aloft Minneapolis: The Judgment Day Experience

You are not traveling alone and you are not splitting up. Pool table, shuffleboard, dog friendly, food downstairs, and room to hold court after the show. Slightly longer walk, noticeably better rate.

900 Washington Ave S.

Best for: The group chat that books one room and shows up with six people.

Best Western Plus The Normandy Inn and Suites: The Verne Gagne Experience

Old school, and that is the compliment it sounds like. Courtyard pool that looks like a postcard from 1974, hallways lined with memorabilia, cookies and milk at 10 p.m. Cheaper than everything above it, and the staff fixes problems instead of managing them. Territory era value in a stadium era weekend.

405 S 8th St.

Best for: Families, big groups, and anyone who respects an operation that was profitable before it was flashy.

Also solid: Hyatt Place Minneapolis Downtown (425 S 7th St) is plain but sits directly on the light rail spine, so the airport and Mall of America are a straight shot.

One honest note. Downtown thins out fast after 10 p.m. along the transit corridors. That is not a reason to book in the suburbs. It is a reason to walk in groups and stay on lit blocks, same as any downtown in the country.

Learn the local law first. The Juicy Lucy is a burger with the cheese sealed inside the patty instead of laid on top. It was invented in south Minneapolis. Two bars have argued about which one did it first for seventy years, neither will concede, and as a visitor you are required to pick a side and defend it in public. You get to walk into that argument cold.

Matt’s Bar and Grill: The Brock Lesnar Experience

Matt’s spells it Jucy Lucy, uses no plates, takes cash only. No frills, no theater, no interest in impressing you. They will tell you to wait a few minutes before biting in. Listen. Ignore them and you take molten cheese to the roof of your mouth and spend Night Two eating soup through a straw. Closest thing a burger has to an F5.

3500 Cedar Ave.

Best for: Purists. This is the pilgrimage.

5-8 Club: The Rick Rude Experience

Same road, further south, considerably more showmanship. The 5-8 Club opened as a speakeasy in 1928, runs more variations, and takes a card like a civilized establishment. Sweet potato fries with the blue cheese dip. The flashier cousin who knows exactly how good he looks.

5800 Cedar Ave.

Best for: Anyone who wants the argument settled in favor of the more entertaining option.

The Nook: The Mr. Perfect Experience

Across the river in St. Paul, 1922 bowling alley in the basement, and honey and bacon cheese curds locals defend harder than the burger. Everything executed a half step better than it needs to be. Curt Hennig grew up twenty minutes away. It tracks.

492 Hamline Ave S, St. Paul.

Best for: Fans with a free afternoon and a rental car.

Chloe: The Paul Heyman Experience

French, small, the highest rated room in the district, and the place to hold court. Escargot, oysters, French onion soup. This is your one nice dinner and it is not a Saturday dinner. Book it Friday and let somebody else at the table do the negotiating.

700 S 3rd St.

Best for: The advocate in your group who booked everything and wants credit.

The Rest of the Card

Umbra (708 S 3rd St) is the hotel restaurant that cooks like it has something to prove, and your best bet when the district is full. Klassics Kitchen and Cocktails (428 S 2nd St) has lamb chops with oxtail gravy and closes Saturdays, so make it Sunday brunch before Night Two. Off the Rails (620 S 4th St) is the closest bar and grill to the gates and will be at capacity by 2 p.m. Saturday. Noon or nothing.

Tom’s Watch Bar: The Seth Rollins Experience

Theatrical, screens on every surface, golf simulator in the corner, completely certain it is the main attraction. Steep prices, and the room earns it. This is where the traveling wrestling internet sets up camp Friday night. If you want to find your people, they are here.

609 Hennepin Ave.

Best for: Friday, when the weekend still feels like it might go your way.

Brit’s Pub: The Chad Gable Experience

A British pub with a rooftop lawn bowling green, which is essentially amateur wrestling for people in cardigans. Technical, precise, fully committed to the bit. Shepherd’s pie, chips and curry, and a patio packed with people in Bloodline shirts pretending to understand the rules. Gable is a Minnesota kid and an Olympian. He would respect the form.

1110 Nicollet Mall.

Best for: The afternoon that accidentally becomes the story of the trip.

After the Show, and the Morning After

North Loop is the late run: The Rabbit Hole (411 N Washington Ave) has the biggest room and the best wings, Stadium Bar and Grill (207 N Washington Ave) is a proper dive with sour cream fries, The Office Pub and Grill (307 N Washington Ave) has the booths you never leave. Do all three in a night.

Northeast is the recovery. Pryes (1401 West River Rd N) has the river patio and elote fries and is the Roman Reigns of the group, in that everybody ends up coming to it. Indeed Brewing (711 NE 15th Ave) has the big yard and a Mexican Honey that is the standing local order. Dangerous Man (861 E Hennepin Ave) has parking, a genuine flex in that neighborhood. Falling Knife (783 Harding St NE) leans hazy and hides pinball in the back.

Best for: Sunday afternoon, before you have to be anywhere.

SummerSlam Takeover: Non-Negotiable

WWE’s official fan festival runs July 31 through August 2 at the Convention Center, fifteen minutes on foot from most downtown hotels. Admission is free, and that bears repeating because people assume it is not. Autographs and photo ops are paid and first come, first served, so if you want a specific Superstar, be there at doors and accept the line. Merch, entrance setups you can film yourself walking out of, legends. Go Friday when lines are shortest and stock is deepest. The exclusive shirts do not restock. Full schedule here.

Best for: Every fan making this trip. Full stop.

The Stone Arch Bridge: Your Entrance

Ten minutes from the stadium, free, and the best skyline view in the city. A former railroad bridge curving across the Mississippi at St. Anthony Falls, dropping you into Mill Ruins Park. Sunrise if you can stand it, golden hour if you cannot. This is the photo that makes everyone back home ask what you are doing in Minnesota.

Best for: The one shot from the trip that is not a wrestling shot.

Mill City Museum: The Building That Exploded

Mill City Museum sits inside the ruins of the Washburn A Mill, which burned in 1991 and had already suffered a catastrophic flour dust explosion a century earlier. Ride the eight story Flour Tower. Ninety minutes, tops, open Thursday through Sunday.

704 S 2nd St.

Best for: The one museum your group will not fight you about.

Two more if you have the hours: the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (725 Vineland Pl) is free until midnight and home to Spoonbridge and Cherry, run by the Walker Art Center. And Mall of America is straight down the Blue Line with an indoor amusement park inside, which solves an entire Sunday morning if you brought kids. If you did not, spend that time in Northeast. Adding days on either end? Explore Minnesota runs the statewide guide.

Take the train, not a car. Blue and Green lines both stop at U.S. Bank Stadium station. Blue runs to MSP airport and Mall of America, Green runs east into St. Paul. Check Metro Transit for event service. Downtown East ramps sell out and post-show surge pricing is brutal. You will beat the cars on foot.

Check both bag policies the morning of . WWE runs a clear bag policy at Takeover and U.S. Bank Stadium enforces its own separately. They get updated.

Book dinner now . Two stadium nights plus a three day festival means every Mill District reservation is gone. Most common mistake on a trip like this, entirely preventable.

Bring cash . Matt’s does not take your card and there is nothing charming about learning that at the counter.

Fly home Monday, not Sunday . Two nights means Saturday carries real weight instead of setting the table, and whatever happens Saturday rewrites what Sunday means. The extra hotel night is cheaper than the regret.

August here is humid. Warm afternoons, real chance of an evening storm. The stadium is indoors, so weather is a problem for the walk, not the show.

This city built a promotion. It exported a generation of main event talent out of one high school hallway. It elected a wrestler governor and let him count a world title fall on pay-per-view. Then it waited twenty seven years for somebody to bring the big one back.

On August 1, somebody finally does.

Every walk to the gates is an entrance. Every argument about which bar invented the burger is a promo. Every seat in that building will be filled by someone who has been holding this in since 1999, and when Lesnar’s music hits, all of it comes out at once.

Two nights. One stadium. Sixty six years of build.

How are you playing yours?

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