Former national amateur boxing champion Kumar Prescod of Antioch, California, to face Christian Juresic in light-heavyweight bout

Former four-time national amateur boxing champion Kumar Prescod of Antioch, California, will take on Christian Juresic in a light-heavyweight bout on Oct. 2 in El Paso, Texas, on a Red Owl Boxing fight card.

At 19 years old, Prescod brings a record of 4-0-1, with four knockouts. Juresic, 32, is a former Cleveland Golden Golves amateur champion whose record is 3-3 with one knockout.

The bout, which will be aired on DAZN, will mark Prescod's first bout since last Christmas and just his second bout outside of California. Juresic is coming off a loss to Kiante Irving. The match marks one of six new bouts recently added to the card.

The previously announced eight-round title bout and main event, which will mark the first time in promotional history that Red Owl Boxing hosts a women’s championship fight, will see undefeated Melanie Timko (5-0) of Omaha, Nebraska, square off with former world championship challenger Naomy “Kusa” Cardenas (10-2, 2 KO’s) of Chihuahua, Chih., Mexico, with the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) North American Boxing Association (NABA) super flyweight (115 pounds) strap at stake.

In the previously announced co-main event, undefeated Deonte “Lay ‘Em Down” Brown (18-0, 11 KO’s) of Morgan City, Louisiana, will take on Leonardo Padilla (25-7-1, 17 KO’s) of Petare, Venezuela, via Miami in a super featherweight (130 pounds) scrap.

In other bouts:

Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (10-1, 6 KO’s) and William Holcomb (5-1, 2 KO’s) will face off in a featherweight (126 pounds) bout. The 25-year-old Adorno of Kissimmee, Florida, is a Puerto Rican native and former Top Rank roster competitor who recently signed with Red Owl Boxing. The 36-year-old Holcomb will seek his third straight victory after a successful return to the ring in June when he defeated Joshafat Ortiz by unanimous decision. The fight with Ortiz was Holcomb’s first since 2023.

In another featherweight fight, former 12-time national amateur champion Eric Martinez (1-0, 1 KO), of Reading, Pennsylvania, will battle Rasuiod “The Prime” Hollie (1-5, 1 KO) of Dallas.