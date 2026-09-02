Tower Buzzers are right at home; In Ontario and the Postseason

In their first year of existence, the Ontario Tower Buzzers have encapsulated the city of Ontario. They clinched the team’s first-ever Second-Half championship and its first ever postseason berth.

A major driving force; its fans at the newly built ONT Field.

“There isn’t a better place that I’d rather be at” says Tower Buzzers General Manager Allan Benavides.

“The Amount of support we get from the community, you can’t compare it to any other team in the California League. The outpouring of support from our fans, who by and large part are Dodger fans, want to see this level of baseball in their backyard. They appreciate the effort that we’ve put in with the organ, the mascots, the promotion, the theme of the stadium. Seeing them gravitate to it and embrace it and call this team theirs, it has been romantic.”

The Tower Buzzers clinched the second-half championship this past Sunday in a 10-7-win vs Stockton. Entering Tuesday’s matchup with Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario entered with a 36-24 record in the second half and six-game lead over Inland Empire.

For Ontario, the root of success is due in large part to Manager John Shoemaker.

“It all starts with our skipper John Shoemaker. He is a legend. I don’t think our fans quite understand or grasp the history that man has in developing ballplayers” says GM Allan Benavides.

“You know I was in the locker room earlier with Mike Scioscia and Shu and they were telling stories. Then Scioscia asks, how many players have you developed in your career? John was taken back and sat back. He was at a loss for words. Then Scioscia goes, thousands and thousands of players.”

Benavides would also go onto explain that was the reason why they named the clubhouse in Shoemaker’s honor.

“His impact on development, you think about every great Dodger player over the last 50 years. Shoemaker has had an impact on all of them. When you think about development, there isn’t a person that encapsulates that more than John Shoemaker.”

Easton Shelton, the no. 30 prospect in the Dodgers organization, is the epitome of development under Shoemaker. Entering Tuesday, Shelton has 35 home runs and 106 runs batted in. Both of which lead the California league.

Shelton’s 106 runs batted in, broke the record for most in a single season at the California league. The previous record was set by former Dodger Cody Bellinger, who drove in 103 runs in 2015.

“It’s pretty cool. We don’t hear it often. My goal this year is to get 100 rbi’s and 20 homers. But I ended up with 35. Its cool. It’s cool” said Shelton on breaking Bellinger’s record.

Bellinger also credits the outpouring of support from the city of Ontario.

“It’s special being able to come out here first year and give the fans what they want, a playoff run. To know we have support behind our backs. Even in the games at Rancho a few weeks ago, we had a lot of people there for us. It’s a positive for us.”

Mike Scioscia, the former World Series champion player with the Dodgers, was on hand Tuesday. Scioscia was impressed by the new ballpark and the turnout of fans.

“First time at the ballpark, its beautiful. It’s a gem out here in the Inland Empire and I know the fans are enjoying it. I think they’re seeing the stars of the future here. I lived in Claremont for a long time, so we would go to Rancho Cucamonga when that was built, and I know what it means to the community. I don’t think the fans could have a better venue than this.”

Scioscia also spoke very highly of John Shoemaker and wasn’t surprised success came so quickly.

“I’m not surprised that he got the team to the playoffs cause he’s a baseball guy. It’s a feather in his cap to take this group of youngsters and move them forward into a playoff scenario.”

Ontario will enter the playoffs with one of, if not, the most potent offense in the California League.

Entering Tuesday, Ontario leads the California League in several offensive categories. Hits, triples, home runs. They rank second in several other categories; runs, doubles, runs batted in, and batting average.

When asked about the team’s offense, Manager John Shoemaker offered the following.

“We stress getting good pitches and trying to impact the baseball. We’re getting good scouting reports on the oppositions, and we have some talented players. We’re getting a lot of home runs; we’re getting a lot of base hits. We’re slugging the ball. We got a good on-base percentage and we’re scoring a lot of runs, which is the name of the game. The pitcher is the one who dictates it all. The pitcher can control the game and if he’s pitching you where you’re susceptible then you’ve got to make adjustments.”

However, if you ask Shoemaker, it’s the pitching that sets the pace.

“We don’t have one starter this year with more than 11 starts. Some other teams in the league have been more intact with their pitching where they might have three or four guys with over 20 starts. So, we’ve had to bring in new players, and they’ve had to make adjustments and get an opportunity. We’re trying to reduce our base on balls, which early in the season caused us some problems. But they’re getting a little better.”

Ontario currently ranks sixth in team ERA; they have allowed the second most runs and earned runs.

Looking ahead to next Tuesday, John Shoemaker is full of excitement.

“Excitement is going to be real, and especially here at the first home game next Tuesday night. I think it’s going to be a fun place to be.”

“Very excited for the that the team has done to put themselves in the position to be in the playoffs. Baseball is a long season, and it takes a lot of consistency and perseverance and everybody here in Ontario is happy for the opportunity.”

Shoemaker said the following about the unique nature of a three-game postseason series.

“When you get into the playoffs, it’s a very short playoff with it being two out of three. You could have two real good games or two real bad games and then it’s going to be over. So, we’re just looking to go there. Excitement is going to be real, and especially here at the first home game next Tuesday night. I think it’s going to be a fun place to be.”

The CAL Division Series Game 1 will be Tuesday September 8 at ONT Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35. The Following game will be Thursday September 10 at Lake Elsinore at 6:05. Should a Game 3 be necessary, it will be held the following day September 11 at Lake Elsinore.

The series winner will play the North Division winner. The San Jose Giants have clinched one of the two playoff spots.

North vs South series is scheduled for September 13-16. The North division winner will host Game one Sunday September 13. The South Division winner will host Games two and three September 15-16.