INTERNATIONAL SPORTS · 1 hour ago

Honnold’s ‘Skyscraper Live’: Netflix Streaming Guide, Prediction Markets, Props and Analysis

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

Netflix’s “Skyscraper Live": Everything You Need to Know

The world’s most famous free soloist, Alex Honnold, is trading granite for glass. In a historic partnership with Netflix, Honnold is set to attempt a ropeless free solo ascent of Taipei 101 in Taiwan—the 11th-tallest building in the world.

Originally scheduled for Friday, January 23, the event was postponed 24 hours due to rain and moisture. The climb has been rescheduled to Saturday evening (US time) to ensure the building’s exterior is dry and safe for a ropeless ascent.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Where to Watch “Skyscraper Live"

The event is streaming exclusively on Netflix globally.

Region Rescheduled Live Date Time
US & Canada (ET) Saturday, January 24 8:00 PM
US & Canada (PT) Saturday, January 24 5:00 PM
Taipei (Local) Sunday, January 25 9:00 AM

Note: Netflix is implementing a 10-second broadcast delay for safety, allowing producers to cut the feed if an accident occurs.

Prediction Markets: What the Crowd Expects

Because this is a live sporting event with high stakes, the decentralized prediction market Polymarket has seen significant betting volume. As of January 23, over $692,800 has been wagered on the primary outcome.

  • Success Probability: The market currently gives Honnold an 81% chance of successfully free soloing the building. This is a slight dip from earlier highs of 95%, likely due to weather-related nerves.

  • “What Will Be Said" Prop Bets: Fans are also betting on specific broadcast mentions:

    • “Wife": 94% probability.

    • “Rock": 91% probability.

    • “1667 feet": 93% probability.

    • “Die 5+ times": 35% probability.

  • Completion Time: Most bettors expect a finish time of approximately 75 minutes.

The Technical Challenge: Rock vs. Steel

While Honnold is the master of Yosemite’s granite, Taipei 101 presents unique “buildering" challenges:

  • The “Bamboo Box" Design: The building is shaped like eight stacked segments. Honnold must navigate overhanging ledges and balconies every eight floors, which offer regular (but exposed) resting points.

  • Repetitive Strain: Unlike a mountain with diverse holds, a skyscraper is uniform. This requires intense, repetitive muscular endurance in the fingers and forearms.

  • The Friction Factor: Steel and glass do not “breathe" like rock. Any humidity can turn the surface slick, which is why the 24-hour weather delay was non-negotiable.

