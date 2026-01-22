2026 NFC Championship Game Best Bets: Rams vs Seahawks

The NFL playoffs are finally here. The holidays have passed, and incidentally, there are plenty of postseason betting opportunities between now and Super Bowl LX on February 8. We’ve got you covered!

Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: Sunday (January 25), 6:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: LAR +2.5 (-110) | SEA -2.5 (-110)

LAR +2.5 (-110) | SEA -2.5 (-110) Total: Over 46.5 (-120) | Under (-102)

Over 46.5 (-120) | Under (-102) Moneyline: LAR +118 | SEA -138

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Kalshi Odds

Chance: LAR 43% | SEA 58%

LAR 43% | SEA 58% Spread: SEA -2.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢)

SEA -2.5 Yes (50¢) | No (50¢) Total: Over 47.5 Yes (48¢) | No (52¢)

The top-seeded Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will square off from Washington state this Sunday afternoon. Notably, this is the third head-to-head meeting between these divisional rivals.

The Seahawks were one of the most dominant teams in football this season. Seattle operated with an efficient offense (28.4 PPG) and a suffocating defense (17.2 PPG). The Seahawks shone on both sides of the football last weekend, shellacking the San Francisco 49ers, 41-6.

The Rams are powered by a prolific offense (30.5 PPG) and the MVP frontrunner in quarterback Matthew Stafford (71.1 QBR). After showcasing a razor-sharp 46-8 TD-INT ratio this year, Stafford has continued thriving in the playoffs. He and Los Angeles’ offense have orchestrated game-winning drives in each of the past two playoff contests, eliminating the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in dramatic fashion.

Seattle’s blistering D will do all it can to disrupt Stafford. The Seahawks surrendered just 193.9 YPG passing in 2025. Across the way, quarterback Sam Darnold (56.0 QBR) will need to step up. On Monday, it was reported that Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) suffered a season-ending injury last Saturday versus San Francisco.

Los Angeles showcases a confident defense of its own. The group is built strongly and excels behind a booming defensive front (led by reigning DROY Jared Verse). Subsequently, the Rams’ defense allowed only 20.4 PPG.

Each team has registered a win over the other in the current campaign. Last November, Los Angeles defeated the Seahawks in Inglewood by a narrow 21-19 score. Then, the Hawks returned the favor in December, winning 38-37 in overtime at Lumen Field.

Given how these squads are currently playing, I am eager to lay 2.5 points on Seattle. SportsGrid’s predictive model likes the Seahawks to the tune of a 52% winning probability, which is on the cusp. However, Seattle has gone 13-5 (72.2%) ATS to this point, which is the best cover rate in the conference.

Best Bet: Seahawks -2.5 (-110)

Regarding this year’s NFC title game, I like the over 46.5 points.

When surveying the past two contests between the Hawks and Rams, the average point total has been 57.5. Of course, if these sides battle into overtime again (which is not incredibly unlikely), that will only aid the over’s chances.

Both squads here have been profitable for over bettors in 2025. Across all games that Los Angeles and Seattle played this season, the over went 21-16 (56.8%).

I absolutely respect the defenses on hand, but with their prowess at forcing turnovers, the offenses could find themselves starting drives with shorter fields.

Special teams will also be a prevalent factor on Sunday. The Rams’ ST unit has been below average this year. Conversely, Seattle has one of the most dangerous kick returners in the league: Rashid Shaheed. I expect Shaheed, who opened the Divisional Playoffs with a 95-yard touchdown return, to put the Seahawks in favorable spots.

SportsGrid’s model is also in support of over 46.5 points, listing it as its only five-star wager on the board.

Best Bet: Over 46.5 (-110)

NFC Championship Game Best Bets: Rams vs. Seahawks

Rams-Seahawks Over 46.5 (-110)

The conference championships bring numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

