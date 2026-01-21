SportsGrid Inc logo
NFL · 9 minutes ago

AFC Championship Props: Best Bets for Patriots vs Broncos

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

The road to Super Bowl LX runs through Mile High this Sunday as the top-seeded Denver Broncos host the No. 2 New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

The market has reacted swiftly to the injury report, with New England climbing to a 5.5-point road favorite following the news that Denver will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in place of the injured Bo Nix (ankle).

With a trip to the Super Bowl and a date with either the Rams or Seahawks on the line, here are my top player props for the conference title clash.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. NE WR Stefon Diggs OVER 4.5 Receptions (+116)

The Patriots’ aerial attack has been quiet this postseason, with Diggs recording just six catches over two games. However, this is the perfect spot to buy the dip. Diggs was the clear alpha during the regular season (85 receptions), and in a hostile environment like Mile High, young quarterbacks crave safety valves. With crowd noise disrupting communication, coupled with Denver’s elite pass rush, expect Drake Maye to tunnel-vision on his most experienced veteran for quick-separation relief. At plus money, the volume bounce-back is the play.

2. DEN QB Jarrett Stidham OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-176)

With Nix sidelined, Stidham is thrust into a high-pressure spot against the very franchise that drafted him. While he has been serviceable when called upon, the 29-year-old faces a ruthless Mike Vrabel defense fresh off a four-interception dismantling of Houston’s C.J. Stroud in the Divisional Round. The Patriots’ game plan will be simple: stack the box, stuff the run, and force Stidham to beat them through the air. Under that level of schematic duress, expect at least one erratic throw to find its way into a defender’s hands.

Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

