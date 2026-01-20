AFC Championship: Best Anytime TD Bets for Patriots vs Broncos

The road to Super Bowl LX has taken a sharp, unexpected turn ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Denver Broncos and the visiting New England Patriots. With Denver quarterback Bo Nix sidelined by an ankle injury, the Broncos are handing the keys to backup Jarrett Stidham for the biggest game of the year. While the betting markets have reacted swiftly to the shakeup, shifting the line heavily in favor of the Pats (-5.5), chaos often creates value in the prop market.

With the stakes at their highest, here are my top anytime touchdown plays for each side:

DEN WR Courtland Sutton (+290)

If the Broncos are going to score through the air, it will likely be on a 50/50 ball where Sutton can use his big frame. Stidham isn’t afraid to throw it up, and Sutton, who led the Broncos in TD receptions (7) and red zone targets (19) during the regular season, remains one of the very best in the league at high-pointing the football in contested coverage. New England’s defense is likely to load the box to stop the run and pressure Stidham, creating plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities on the outside for Sutton to snag a score.

NE WR Stefon Diggs (+220)

Sticking with the wideouts, Diggs hauled in a tough seven-yard touchdown grab in the Divisional Round, showcasing the elite hand strength that has made him a safety blanket for Drake Maye all season. While Denver’s cornerback duo of Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss is among the league’s best, Diggs’s savvy route running in the red zone allows him to find soft spots that younger receivers often miss. The veteran ranked second on the Pats in red zone targets this season (12) and should command Maye’s attention inside the 20.

