NFL · 2 hours ago

NFC Championship: Best Anytime TD Bets for Rams vs Seahawks

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

The NFC Championship kicks off this Sunday, and it doesn’t get any better than a trilogy between division rivals as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle enters as a 2.5-point favorite after the teams split their two regular-season meetings. The winner punches their ticket to Super Bowl LX to face either the New England Patriots or the Denver Broncos.

With the stage set, here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for the matchup!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

LAR RB Kyren Williams (+125)

Williams found the end zone twice in the Divisional Round, and history suggests he can keep that momentum rolling. He already proved he can crack this unit, finding the end zone against Seattle during their first meeting in Week 11. Despite the Seahawks boasting the league’s third-ranked run defense, Williams remains one of the few true “bellcow" backs left; his guaranteed workload near the goal line makes him nearly game-script proof in a matchup this tight. The Rams will lean on him to finish drives.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

SEA RB Kenneth Walker III (-170)

You won’t find value at -170, but sometimes the obvious play is the right one. With Zach Charbonnet officially out for the season (ACL), the Seahawks’ backfield belongs entirely to Walker. The 25-year-old is coming off a massive three-touchdown performance in the Divisional Round against the 49ers, showcasing elite closing speed. Without Charbonnet to vulture goal-line touches, Walker’s path to the end zone is more straightforward than it has been all season. 

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Jan 25 3:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NE

NE

-3.5

N/A

O 43.5

DEN

DEN

+3.5

N/A

U 43.5

Jan 25 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAR

LAR

+2.5

N/A

O 47.5

SEA

SEA

-2.5

N/A

U 47.5

