NFC Championship Props: Best Bets for Rams vs Seahawks

Sunday’s NFC Championship features a rubber match between division rivals, as the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meet for the third time this season.

The winner advances to Super Bowl LX to face either the Denver Broncos or New England Patriots.

Seattle enters the contest as a 2.5-point home favorite after the teams split their two regular-season matchups.

Below are my top player prop bets in what should be another exciting tilt.

Let’s get to it!

SEA RB Kenneth Walker III OVER 20.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Walker has smashed this number in both meetings against the Rams this season, tallying 44 and 64 receiving yards .

in both meetings against the Rams this season, tallying . The 25-year-old is set for a significant workload after backfield mate Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the Divisional Round.

after backfield mate suffered a in the Divisional Round. Los Angeles allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and the eighth-most catches to running backs during the regular season.

LAR RB Kyren Williams OVER 12.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Williams has cleared this line in five consecutive games , averaging 24.4 receiving yards during that span. This streak includes a Week 16 outing against Seattle, where he caught three passes for 15 yards.

, averaging during that span. This streak includes a Week 16 outing against Seattle, where he caught three passes for 15 yards. Seattle allowed the most receptions and the seventh-most receiving yards to running backs during the regular season.

LAR TE Colby Parkinson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-106)

Parkinson has caught at least three passes in three of his past four games .

. The Seahawks allowed the fifth-most receptions to tight ends during the regular season (105).

during the regular season (105). While Parkinson caught exactly two passes in both meetings against Seattle, he’s drawn at least seven targets in three of his past four games. The volume is there, so I think the third time is the charm.

