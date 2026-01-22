Predicting the 2026 Super Bowl: Kalshi’s 4 Most Likely Matchups

Super Bowl LX: The Road to Levi’s Stadium
As the NFL playoffs reach their pinnacle, only four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy at Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026. The upcoming AFC and NFC Championship Games will determine which two powerhouses emerge to face off in Super Bowl LX. Currently, prediction markets lean toward a showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, reflecting high-octane performance from their young stars and veteran leaders.
With the Denver Broncos adjusting to life after a season-ending injury to Bo Nix and the Los Angeles Rams looking to recapture championship magic under Matthew Stafford, the final matchups are far from settled. This slideshow breaks down the most likely Super Bowl LX matchups based on real-time Kalshi data, exploring narratives, efficiency metrics, and the market shifts driving these projections.