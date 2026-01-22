Predicting the 2026 Super Bowl: Kalshi’s 4 Most Likely Matchups

1. New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks (41% Chance)

Market Brief

The Kalshi prediction market currently identifies the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks as the most likely Super Bowl LX matchup, with a dominant 41% probability. This pairing has seen a massive surge in conviction, jumping 27% recently as both teams solidified their status as conference favorites. Market sentiment reflects a "collision of titans," with the Patriots and Seahawks established as frontrunners to advance from Championship Sunday.

What’s Driving the Odds

Conference Frontrunners : Both the New England Patriots (-4.5) and Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) are favored in their respective AFC and NFC Championship games, making this the "chalk" projection.

Defensive Prowess : Seattle’s "Dark Side" defense, which has dominated opponents this season, is widely regarded by bettors as the most complete unit in the NFL.

The Maye vs. Darnold Narrative: A matchup between AFC standout Drake Maye and NFC favorite Sam Darnold is a primary storyline driving high-volume trading on this outcome.

