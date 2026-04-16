2026 MLB Power Rankings: The Top 15 Players in Baseball Now

The Best Players in MLB - Have Your Say!

Join the Debate: Who’s Your Top 3?

I know, I know. You’re already scrolling down to tell me that I disrespected your team’s ace or that Aaron Judge should be #1 until the sun burns out. But the 2026 season is a new beast, and the metric darlings are taking over. From Ohtani’s two-way full-time return to Witt Jr.’s elite speed, the talent pool is deeper than ever, which is why we had to go 15 deep just to fit the heavy hitters like Yordan Alvarez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. into the conversation.

We want to hear from you: Did I rank Francisco Lindor high enough, or is he still the most underappreciated superstar in New York?

Is Tarik Skubal officially the best pitcher in the world after reeling in back-to-back top level hardward?

Which of our new additions to the Top 15, like the flamethrower Garrett Crochet, is going to make me look like an absolute casual by July?

Drop a comment with your Top 3 and tell us who your sharp picks are for 2026 AL and NL MVP!