2026 MLB Power Rankings: The Top 15 Players in Baseball Now

If you’re still trying to argue that the hierarchy of baseball hasn’t shifted, you’re probably the same person who thinks a bunt is an exciting strategy. The opening few weeks of the season have already exposed who spent the winter getting better and who spent it getting comfortable. We aren’t here to talk about potential or who had a nice hair day in Spring Training or midway through April. We’re talking about the absolute titans who make every other pro on the field look like they’re playing in a Saturday morning beer league.
From Shohei Ohtani throwing and hitting nasty pitches to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., looking to reclaim last year's playoff surge, these are the 15 players who actually dictate the game. We've expanded the list because, frankly, the talent pool is overflowing.
Grab a dog and settle in; it’s time to see who is a verified powerhouse.