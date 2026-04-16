MLB ABS Challenge System Tracker: Ranking 2026 Success Rates for All 30 Teams

Happy Belated Jackie Robinson Day! Baseball is officially in the midst of a high-tech makeover. While the league honors the legacy of No. 42, today's stars are navigating a digital evolution: the ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) Challenge System.
Powered by Hawk-Eye technology, this isn't a total takeover by robot overlords—it’s a high-speed judicial review for the diamond. Through games completed on Tuesday, April 14, the data prove the system is successfully weeding out egregious misses while keeping the pace of play crisp.
The Hybrid Approach: Human Umps, Digital Receipts
Unlike a full robo-ump setup, where a computer dictates every pitch, the ABS Challenge System maintains the human presence behind the plate. It treats the strike zone like a check-and-balance system rather than a complete replacement.
How the Challenge Loop Works:
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The Signal: If a pitcher, catcher, or batter thinks the umpire missed the mark, they trigger a challenge (usually by a quick tap of the cap or helmet).
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The Tech: 12 Hawk-Eye cameras instantly verify the ball's path within a rulebook-defined zone tailored to each player's height (53.5% of height at the top, 27% at the bottom).
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The Verdict:
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Successful? The call is overturned, and the team keeps their challenge.
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Unsuccessful? The call stands, and the challenge is lost. Each team starts with two per game (plus one extra per inning in extras).
Why It Matters: The Competitive Laboratory
By limiting the number of challenges, MLB ensures the game doesn’t grind to a halt. Instead, it creates a strategic layer where teams must save their "digital receipts" for the most pivotal moments. This ensures that a bases-loaded, full-count heartbreaker is decided by inches, not human error.
The State of Play: Through April 14, there have been 1,029 total attempts with a 54% overturn rate. Fielders (catchers) are currently the masters of the system with a 60% success rate, while batters are lagging slightly behind at 47%.
Let's go team-by-team to see which club has been the least and most successful so far.