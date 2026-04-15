Straight Talk: Yamamoto’s ‘split’ decision helps L.A. shut down Mets again

“Straight Talk" is a regular feature in which The Sporting Tribune’s John E. Gibson offers a full translation of media availability with Dodgers Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. He will also help translate when Lakers star Rui Hachimura and LA Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida are asked questions in Japanese.

The job of interpreters in the heat of the moment is difficult without the ability to write down questions and answers and re-hear responses for proper context. That’s where John comes in to help.

John currently works as a Japanese-English interpreter and covered pro baseball in Japan for about 20 years. His experience as a sports reporter includes stints at The Orange County Register, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin, The Redlands Daily Facts, The Yomiuri Shimbun’s English newspaper in Tokyo and The Epoch Times.

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto fires 7.2 inning of one-run ball, allowing a leadoff solo blast and scattering three other hits, but comes away with no decision as Los Angeles edged the New York Mets 2-1 on Tuesday night at home. The right-hander fans seven and walks one, while tossing 104 pitches.

Q: Yoshi, this was truly a pitchers’ duel, what was it like just going back and forth tonight?

Yamamoto: This week I was starting to feel like things were coming around after just finding a way each week, and I felt good throwing out there today. The leadoff home run was pretty frustrating, but I was able to reset and continue to pitch.

Q: When do you do lead off a game like that, what is just going through your mind when it comes to bouncing back, and then completing your outing in the way in which you did, in which you were able to efficiently navigate their lineup?

Yamamoto: In terms of the pitching sequence, I always get together and talk to the pitching coach and others, and I watch the reactions of the hitters. During innings, things change and my stuff changes, so I try to get an understanding of that and, before there’s a big breakdown in my form, I try to make adjustments and go after each batter one at a time.

Q: Yoshinobu, this is the most that you’ve thrown your splitter in your career. As you were going through the outing, what made you lean on it even more?

Yamamoto: Today, better than it has been up to now, my splitter was really good – I was able to miss bats – and it was an effective pitch for me to work the count.

Q: Were you able to learn anything from watching (Justin) Wrobleski yesterday, since you both were able to really carve through the lineup?

Yamamoto: Well, there’s a big difference because of the righty-lefty situation, but I had the sense that I could be very aggressive. That’s about it.