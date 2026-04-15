5 ‘Top 100 Prospects’ Who Are Pushing for a Call-Up

No. 5 Colt Emerson, SS – Seattle Mariners

Normally, it would feel a bit ambitious to consider a 20-year-old with 18 whole games of Triple-A experience as pushing for a call-up. But the Mariners are the ones who accelerated that timeline a couple weeks ago.

Right after the first series of the season, the Mariners and Emerson agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract extension. It set the new record high for a contract given to a player who has yet to make his MLB debut.

For what it’s worth, Emerson already seems plenty comfortable at Triple-A, as he’s hitting .309 with an .898 OPS in his 18 career games. Before long, Seattle will have to pull the trigger and call him up so they can start getting a return on their investment.

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