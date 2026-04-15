5 ‘Top 100 Prospects’ Who Are Pushing for a Call-Up

No. 17 Bryce Eldridge, 1B – San Francisco Giants
Eldridge didn’t exactly set the world on fire in his MLB debut last September, but he put a good foot forward this spring. Trying to earn an Opening Day roster spot, he slugged four doubles, a triple, and a homer and reached base at a 38% clip. The Giants opted to give him more playing time to start the season, though, and sent him to the minors to begin 2026.
He has continued to show that he has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level. In 13 games for the Sacramento River Cats, Eldridge is slashing .360/.492/.520 with five doubles and a homer. He’s still striking out a bunch at just over 30%, but that’s to be expected with him.
The 6-10 Giants could very much use his bat right now. Their 51 runs scored are second to last in the majors, and their seven homers are dead last. Eldridge would still have to share playing time with Casey Schmitt and Rafael Devers, but the increase in offense would be worth it.