The Angels hit 5 home runs against the Yankees; Oswald Peraza has a day against his former club

NEW YORK — The Angels offense is hot.

They’ve scored 39 runs this past road trip and have scored 27 in their last three games.

On Tuesday night, it was the home run ball that proved to be the difference maker for the Angels (9-8).

The Angels had five different batters hit five solo home runs in their 7-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

Homerin’ Halos

A day removed from making headlines from the east coast, all the way across to the west coast when two of the best players to ever play baseball, had a home run contest at Yankee Stadium, between two three time American League MVPs Mike Trout and regining MVP, Aaron Judge, it was Trout who got the last laugh over Judge.

The Angels had another home run party in the Bronx, but only this time, the Yankees (9-8) weren’t invited.

The party began in the first inning when Trout opened the game with a solo homer over the fence out in center field. After Trout, Jo Adell followed, and Jorge Soler put an exclamation point on the 3 run rally.

Mike Trout picks up where he left off yesterday and goes 432 feet out to left center. Coming into today, he's hit .341 with 10 homers at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IGOsQwg114 — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) April 14, 2026

why watch a broadway show when you could watch the Jo Show 🎭 pic.twitter.com/QEE0JJQKY6 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 14, 2026

what's better than going back-to-back? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qvTqcmuykK — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 14, 2026

Since the Angels began a 7 game road trip on Friday, Trout has started to find his stride at the plate, hitting .353, with 3 home runs, 9 RBIs.

Soler has also found life in his bat as he’s awaiting the status on his suspension after appealing it because of a scrum at the pitchers mound against Reynaldo Lopez on April 7.

Since the scrum, Soler is hitting .280, with 7 homers and 10 RBIs.

Adell has been one of the more consistent hitters in the Angels lineup this season, hitting .315 with 2 homers, 8 RBIs and a .351 on base percentage.

Going big or go home has been the identity of the Angels’ offense this year as they are second in the league for home runs (26), behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and lead the league for strikeouts (178), ahead of the Colorado Rockies.

Through five innings tonight, it was just that for them as they had four runs from five hits, four of them were from solo homers. Oswald Peraza had the fourth homer of the game for the Angels in the fourth inning.

But when they weren’t scoring from Homer’s, they were striking out. Through the first five innings, the Angels had 10 strikeouts. They finished the day with 12 total.

In the sixth inning, the Angels lineup made adjustments at the plate and loaded the bases early in the inning with zero outs.

The Angels offense who was swinging for the fences all day long suddenly switched their appraoch by focusing on keeping traffic on the basepaths.

In the sixth, they tacked on two more runs from singled by Peraza and Yoán Moncada.

Moncada tacked on one more in the seventh by hitting a solo homer towards right field.

Oswald Peraza Revenge Game

Peraza who was once considered a top prospect in the Yankees farm system was traded by New York to the Angels just before the trade deadline last year.

While playing in New York, he never had consistent playing time in a crowded Yankees infield.

This year, he has been splitting time with Adam Frazier at second base and has been making the most of it.

This season, Peraza is hitting .267, with a .511 sluggin percentage and has hit 3 home runs, and 5 RBIs.

The long ball is certainly working for the Angels tonight. Oswald Peraza hits his third homer of the season. The Angels have scored four runs by four home runs.pic.twitter.com/A3q83BW3F1 — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) April 15, 2026

Tonight, was his best performance of the season.

Peraza went 3-3 at the plate with his lone home run in the fourth against his former team.