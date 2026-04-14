Blue Jays Make a Move for New Bat, But Is it the Right One?

It’s been an injury-plagued start to the season for the Blue Jays, which necessitated an early-season trade today, as Toronto swung a deal with the Chicago White Sox for Lenyn Sosa.

To put it nicely, Toronto’s offence has been a disappointment so far this season. While as a team they’re hitting for average (and rarely striking out), they sit 23rd in MLB in runs per game and have left the fourth-most runners on base.

Due to the multitude of injuries (Anthony Santander, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Addison Barger) and underperformances, Toronto has had to shake up its hitters quite a bit, with Eloy Jiménez, Brandon Valenzuela, and Tyler Fitzgerald (who has yet to make an appearance) all making their way to the majors.

Now it seems like the team has moved on from Fitzgerald, as they’ve acquired infielder Lenyn Sosa from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league outfielder Jordan Rich and a Player to be Named Later or Cash Considerations.

In order to add Sosa to the 40-man roster, Shane Bieber was moved to the 60-day IL.

Was this the right move for the Blue Jays, or does it show their desperation that it is Sosa who they landed on to fill that void?

Will Lenyn Sosa Provide the Spark the Blue Jays Need?

To give Sosa credit, he had a good 2025. He hit .264/.293/.434, with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs, and spent most of the season as the team’s starting second baseman.

The problem offensively with Sosa is that he is allergic to walks. In 544 plate appearances in 2025, he reached via base on balls 18 times, resulting in an ugly 3.3% walk rate.

If you were curious, that walk rate was the second-worst in baseball, and 1.3% worse than Ernie Clement (who finished last on the Blue Jays). And yes, this is something that’s been a part of his game throughout his career, as he has yet to walk in 33 plate appearances in 2026, dropping his already low BB% to 3.1.

Like Clement, Sosa has played every infield position; the only problem is that he isn’t a particularly strong fielder. Since debuting as a 22-year-old in 2022, Sosa has played all four infield positions (although he hasn’t played at shortstop since his rookie year), but has yet to record a season with an Outs Above Average in the positives.

Over his career, it’s an ugly -4 OAA and -25 Defensive Runs Saved. Most of his playing time has been at second base, where he’s put up -17, and while he’s only appeared in the field three times this year (two starts, one at first and one at second), he’s already at -1.

With the White Sox bringing in Munetaka Murakami this season, and having a strong infield of Colson Montgomery, Chase Mediroth, and Miguel Vargas, the writing was on the wall for Sosa. He was mainly used as a DH in 2026 for Chicago, and put up a rather pedestrian .212/.212/.303 line.

Again, note that the batting average and OBP are the exact same. So, with all the downsides, why would Toronto make this move?

Obviously, they’ve been hit hard by injuries, but Sosa isn’t much of an improvement over what they already had. Tyler Fitzgerald hasn’t seen the field once for Toronto this year, and yet over his career has had a significantly higher WAR (3.7 vs -1.2), higher OPS (.739 vs .659), more stolen bases (28 vs 5), and a much better DRS (2 vs -25).

Additionally, Toronto already has a player who struggles significantly defensively but has offensive upside in Sosa’s former (and now current) teammate, Eloy Jiménez, so why potentially cut into his at-bats? Alternatively, if one is DHing, it could mean the other is playing the field, something that would be a huge detriment to the team.

An important note on Sosa: while he’s only 26, he is out of options and has four years of service time remaining. Toronto didn’t give up a ton to acquire him (Jordan Rich was the team’s 17th round pick in 2025), so I don’t think they’re going to have a very long leash.

Fitzgerald will likely be returned to Triple-A Buffalo when Sosa is activated (as he does have options), but we’ll have to see how often Sosa even starts for the Blue Jays.

Kazuma Okamoto hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet, but with Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement’s hot starts, the odds are that Sosa will remain a bench bat.

The only problem with that is if you bring him in as a pinch hitter late in a game (maybe they bring in a lefty for Andrés Giménez), you’re now stuck with him in the field in the most important innings. You also can’t bring him in as a pinch runner, as he’s below league average on the bases.

It’s a numbers game for Toronto, and they’re looking for somebody to come in and provide a spark, but going with Sosa over either Fitzgerald or some of their existing names in Triple-A is quite the head scratcher

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