Best MLB Bets Wednesday, April 15: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Wednesday’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-104) vs. New York Mets

The Mets are reeling at the moment, riding a seven-game losing streak as they close out this series with the Dodgers. To make matters worse, New York has to step into the box against Shohei Ohtani tonight. The two-way superstar has been completely untouchable to start the 2026 campaign, boasting a flawless 0.00 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across 12.1 innings.

While Mets starter Clay Holmes has been a rare bright spot with a 1.50 ERA of his own, his lineup is completely stagnant without the injured Juan Soto. Francisco Lindor is also currently limping along with a .194 batting average, making the prospect of stringing hits together against Ohtani feel nearly impossible for this struggling offense. Back Los Angeles to flex its depth and win this one comfortably by multiple runs.

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Best Bet #2: Kansas City Royals Moneyline (+112) @ Detroit Tigers

Rain is in the forecast for Detroit tonight, but assuming they get this divisional clash in, the starting pitching matchup leans heavily towards Kansas City.

The Tigers may have stolen a narrow 2-1 victory last night to secure their fourth straight win, but they are vulnerable when sending Jack Flaherty to the hill this evening. Flaherty has stumbled out of the gate, carrying a bloated 5.14 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through three starts (14.0 IP). Conversely, the Royals counter with the ever-reliable Seth Lugo, who has masterfully navigated opposing lineups to the tune of a 1.53 ERA. Though Detroit has some momentum right now, the run-prevention edge belongs to the visitors. Expect Lugo to quiet the Tigers’ bats efficiently, giving KC’s offense plenty of breathing room to snap Detroit’s winning streak.

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