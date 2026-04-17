4 Early-Season Baseball Hot Takes (And How Much We Actually Believe Them)

Hot Take #4: Kevin McGonigle will finish top 5 in AL MVP voting

TLDR:

Just Baseball’s #2 prospect has arrived and is already producing in a way a player who never played above Double-A shouldn’t be capable of. McGonigle is walking more than he’s striking out, running a 164 wRC+, and took Sandy Alcantara deep for his first career homer. He’s already been the Tigers’ best hitter — and might be their best position player.

Swing+ is a hitter evaluation model created by Just Baseball’s Shaan Donohue that translates swing mechanics into expected performance. By modeling how swing traits like bat speed, path, and attack angle influence contact quality and bat-to-ball ability, Swing+ provides a clear, data-driven snapshot of a hitter’s offensive profile.

Hear me out:

McGonigle’s bat-to-ball skills have been well documented dating back to his amateur days, but what’s been under-discussed — unless you are a Call Up diehard — is the power.

He’s flashed high-end exit velocities, but what makes the power projection real is the consistency of his batted ball angles. When you pair that kind of contact ability with natural lift, you get a hitter who can produce impact without sacrificing consistency. He outperforms his expected contact rates by significant margin. That’s a rare combination, and it’s why he’s been able to step in and produce immediately.

The plate discipline raises the floor even further. Walking more than he strikes out at this stage — before turning 22 — is almost unheard of. And as he adjusts to big league pitching, those already elite swing decisions should only get sharper.

Put it all together and this is a profile that can realistically live in the 140 wRC+ range. That alone puts a player in the conversation.

Now layer in everything else.

He’s shown he can stick at shortstop and looks like a plus defender at third. He’s an excellent baserunner with the ability to swipe 30+ bags. Through 16 games, he’s already accumulated 0.8 fWAR — and the path to a 6+ WAR season isn’t difficult to map out from here.

That’s where the narrative comes in. If a rookie is even in the vicinity of that level of production, he’s going to show up on MVP ballots. And early on, there hasn’t been a true frontrunner that’s run away with the award.

It’s aggressive. It’s unlikely. But it’s not impossible.

Squint Meter: 8.7. This is an irresponsible take. Sugar before bedtime. Ice cream for breakfast. But when you are as special as Kevin McGonigle is you get people to say crazy things.

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