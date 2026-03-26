5 Giants Prospects Who Stood Out the Most in Spring Training

For the first time in years, the San Francisco Giants had a lack of exciting position battles in spring training. Outside of who would make the bullpen, the only two of any significance were the team’s fourth outfield spot and backup catcher.

With the Giants not needing a ton of looks for major-league talent, the door was opened for several prospects to get some serious playing time. None of these names made the big-league roster, but they absolutely put themselves at the top of the totem pole for call-ups throughout the 2026 season.

Let’s break down which prospects opened some eyes throughout Giants camp.

Bericoto played well enough this spring to nearly guarantee we’ll see him at the MLB level at some point in 2026.

Coming in as a somewhat-unknown prospect, his play was a pleasant surprise and ended up winning him the Barney Nugent award, which is given to the Giant who performed the best in their first big-league camp.

In 45 plate appearances in the Cactus League, he slashed an absurd .419/.422/.698, which was good for a 1.120 OPS. His 14 RBIs led the Giants this spring, and his three home runs were tied for the lead with Matt Chapman.

This type of offensive onslaught shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, though. Just two seasons ago, Bericoto launched 27 home runs in 122 games between High-A and Double-A. Whether it’s an injury to a San Francisco Giant or he simply forces the front office’s hand, we’ll likely be seeing the 24-year-old at some point this year.

For a prospect who catches the majority of the time, Rodriguez has a fairly interesting offensive profile. All he’s done in the minor leagues is hit, and that didn’t change in his first spring with the Giants organization.

Rodriguez was the apparent headliner in what seemed like a light package for Camilo Doval at last year’s deadline, but he is a career .309 hitter in the minor leagues. He outperformed that this spring, hitting .351 in 41 plate appearances while launching two home runs despite not being known for his power whatsoever.

Rodriguez also opened the door for playing time in San Francisco with his positional flexibility. While he’s mainly been developed as a catcher, he looked serviceable during his time in the infield this spring.

For an organization that is light on infield prospects in the upper levels, the front office surely took notice.

It’s no surprise that Harber was an offensive standout this spring. While he is older for the levels he’s played at, the 24-year-old has mashed at every single stop of the minor leagues, whether it was with the Yankees or the Giants.

In 33 plate appearances in the Cactus League, he held a 155 wRC+ while slashing .357/.424/.571. While third base is going to be a hard position to crack with the Giants because of Chapman’s presence, if Harber continues to mash, a long-term opening in a corner outfield spot could open up once Harrison Bader’s time with the Giants is done.

With a career slugging percentage of .528 and OPS of .942 in the minors, he’s the exact level of hitter the Giants have struggled to turn into consistent big-league talent in recent memory. While we may not see him in 2026 due to an injury that’ll delay his start to the season, an early 2027 debut would be likely.

Daniel Susac – C

As mentioned earlier, the backup catcher role was one of the few position battles in Giants camp. Susac already had an advantage being a Rule 5 pick, and, while not officially announced, his play only further cemented him making the Opening Day roster.

In 44 plate appearances, he hit .350 with two home runs and a 138 wRC+. That type of offense from a catcher is refreshing to see in San Francisco considering Patrick Bailey is about as defensive-focused as it gets in Major League Baseball.

Susac’s runway to playing time was blocked with the A’s due to the breakout of Shea Langeliers. Now, he has the potential to be a real piece for the Giants moving forward.

Juan Sanchez – LHP

Sanchez is a slightly older prospect but took full advantage of his seven games in the Cactus League this year. Of course, it’s a small sample, but he didn’t allow a run and held a ground-ball rate of 66.7% in 6.1 innings.

Not known as a crazy strikeout artist, he flashed that ability with 11.37 K/9 throughout the spring. While he did walk 20% of hitters, he showed real potential as a reliever for an organization who’s bullpen will likely see a good amount of turnover in the first few weeks of the season.

Sanchez now looks like the undisputed first southpaw option in the bullpen to get the call up this year.

The post Which Giants Prospects Stood Out the Most in Spring Training? appeared first on Just Baseball.