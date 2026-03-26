AL Central Power Rankings and Preview for 2026

The World Baseball Classic and spring training have come and gone, and we can all turn our attention to Opening Day and the start of the 2026 season!

Each division will have its own proper preview, and today we will focus on the AL Central. A division that saw the Tigers blow a divisional lead in 2025, the downfall of the Twins, and the Guardians capture the division for a third straight year.

Oh, those Cleveland Guardians just won’t go away. How many times have you questioned their roster heading into the season, only to see them atop the standings come October? They made no significant outside additions this winter, which has led to many dropping them to third in the division.

The Detroit Tigers, on the other hand, surprised many by adding Framber Valdez, Kenley Jansen, and Tigers legend Justin Verlander to the mix. In what could be the last season of Tarik Skubal in the Old English D, the Tigers are certainly pushing to be considered a World Series contender. Considered the favorite to win the division by just about everyone.

The Kansas City Royals finished 2025 82-80, falling four wins shy of matching their 2024 total. Disappointing, yes, but don’t be surprised if they bounce back. Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, and a couple of emerging rookies make for a great core to pair with a rotation that comes with plenty of talent.

Then there’s a gap. How significant a gap can be debated, but the Minnesota Twins are in a quasi-rebuild, and the Chicago White Sox are in year one of what should be a turn in the right direction. Neither are serious contenders, but at least Chicago will be watchable for the first time in a few years.

5. Chicago White Sox

2025 Record: 60-102, Finished 5th in the AL Central

Projected Opening Day Lineup

We are finally starting to see the future of the White Sox insert themselves into the everyday lineup. Miguel Vargas started to establish himself in the second half of 2025 and will look to build on that success to cement himself as a core piece of this lineup moving forward.

Colson Montgomery, who had plenty of ups and downs throughout the minors, broke onto the scene, launching 21 home runs across only 71 games during his rookie campaign. He has the type of potential to be the impact bat the White Sox need going forward, but cutting down on strikeouts will be the next step in his development.

A catching tandem of Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel is one of the more exciting young pairs in the game. Teel impressed, posting a 125 wRC+ and an impressive 12.5% walk rate in his rookie year, giving White Sox fans hope that the Garrett Crochet trade might just pay off. Quero has tons of upside but will need to go through some growing pains.

Adding Murakami was one of the more savvy moves we saw this winter. Massive red flags and massive power. For a team like the White Sox, this was the perfect upside play. Outside of Montgomery, the power in the lineup was underwhelming, and Murakami changes that.

Sure, the lineup is not playoff caliber on paper, but the upside is obvious. Chicago has needed players who have the potential to provide more impact, and we will finally see a full season of that in 2026.

Notable Depth/Bench

Curtis Mead, Derek Hill, Everson Pereira, Brooks Baldwin

A collection of players with legit tools and a fair share of shortcomings. Hey, that’s not always a bad thing to have when it comes to your bench. Baldwin played at least 10 games at six different positions in 2025 and should fill a super utility role if he doesn’t earn a starting spot. He showed an ability to be at least an average hitter with versatility, which is something the team needs.

Cutis Mead and Everson Pereira give Chicago a couple of formerly highly rated prospects that could still tap into some upside. Both have struggled to find their footing in the majors, but offer the White Sox something more intriguing than a one-year veteran.

Keep an eye out for infielder Sam Antonacci and outfielder Braden Montgomery to potentially join the mix at some point. Montgomery, Just Baseball’s No. 62 prospect, could be starting before too long, and Antonacci has destroyed minor league pitching and showed well this spring.

Projected Starting Rotation

While the lineup is starting to show budding young talent, the rotation is not quite there. In fact, this group of five might struggle. Shane Smith, a Rule 5 pick from last year, posted a 3.81 ERA and 4.10 FIP in his rookie season and comes with the most upside of the group. A kitchen sink approach from the right side, Smith profiles more as a middle of the rotation arm than front line starter.

Ironically, the White Sox are bringing in Anthony Kay from overseas in hopes of duplicating the success they found in doing so with Erick Fedde, who’s now back in the organization. Kay is a heavy groundball pitcher who gives the White Sox a lefty in the rotation and will have a chance to show the changes he made in the NPB can translate to the majors.

The back half of the rotation is mostly fine. Reasonable starters who you can get through the season, especially in a transitional year. I think the younger talent on the way could replace these options without much complaint from the fanbase.

You could see Noah Schultz (JB No. 65), Hagen Smith, and/or Tanner McDougal join the rotation this summer. McDougal, a 6’5″ righty with a big fastball, is already on the 40-man and could be the first one up. Schultz and Smith are first-round lefties with tons of upside and swing-and-miss stuff.

Projected Bullpen

The additions of Seranthony Dominguez, Sean Newcomb, and Jordan Hicks give the White Sox veteran presence and some level of a floor. While Dominguez will likely be the closer to start the season, Grant Taylor might earn that title before too long.

Taylor debuted last season, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.42 FIP, and 13.25 K/9. He has the stuff to be a leverage arm and, in my opinion, is the best arm in this White Sox bullpen.

Finding a lefty that the team can trust will be a fun storyline to follow. Newcomb comes with the most experience and success, and although he pitched well in 2025, he’s mostly been up and down throughout his career. Murphy is a funky arm that generated a high groundball rate, but will need to establish himself as a true major leaguer.

Outlook

The White Sox are turning the page from tearing down and are finally headed in the right direction. A transitional year where they will lose a bunch of games but, hopefully, show flashes of what this team can become in the future.

As a fan, there’s a lot more reason to watch in 2026 compared to 2025. Seeing ownership spend some money was refreshing. Now, we need to see if they are able to develop these prospects into impact players.

Sure, a last-place finish is the most likely outcome. The ceiling is probably a fourth-place finish, but this season isn’t about wins and losses. It’s about development and finding which pieces will build the next core.

4. Minnesota Twins

2025 Record: 70-92, Finished 4th in AL Central

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Although the Twins are not exactly a team heading in the right direction, their lineup still comes with some talent. Last season were lucky enough to see Buxton breach the 120 game mark for only the second time in his career: a 35 home run, 24 stolen base, 136 wRC+ campaign.

Josh Bell and Victor Caratini are high-floor veterans, but the focus needs to be on the younger players. Luke Keaschall hit the ground running, slashing .302/.382/.445 with 14 stolen bases across 49 games before injury cut his season short. He can be a difference maker if he can stay healthy.

For now, the corner outfield combo of Wallner and Larnach returns. Finding a platoon partner for Wallner might take some type of rotation, but the power he brings against righties is substantial. We’ll talk more about other names who could steal at-bats later in the article.

Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee are in pivotal years. Both are former top prospects with tons of talent who have yet to establish a baseline. Lewis has been injured for the majority of his career, and the first time he played over 100 games (2025), the production was pedestrian. Lee has more runway and was fine last season, but will need to take steps forward in 2026.

Notable Depth/Bench

OF James Outman, UTL Kody Clemens, UTL Austin Martin, UTL Ryan Kreidler, OF Tristan Gray

Kody Clemens has been an excellent pickup for the Twins and a great insurance policy to Lewis’ injuries. Martin and Kriedler are more of your traditional utility pieces that can play infield and outfield with a good glove and a limited offensive ceiling. Martin could be a platoon option and bring a high-contact approach to the Twins lineup.

James Outman is in a make-or-break year. If you ask me, I think he’s off the roster before too long. A platoon bat with a 35% career strikeout rate simply doesn’t offer enough value to the team. Once younger players are ready, the decision should be easy.

The Twins’ minor league depth, especially in the infield, is thin. Kaelen Culpepper (JB No. 84) is worth getting excited about, but not much else. The outfield comes with big-name prospects like Emmanuel Rodriguez (JB No. 50), Gabriel Gonzalez, and Walker Jenkins (JB No. 16). How long until the Twins turn towards a youth movement and move Larnach and/or Wallner? I’d say it would be in their best interest.

Projected Starting Rotation

Regardless of where the team finishes in the standings, this rotation is fun. Losing Pablo Lopez to Tommy John surgery was a brutal blow but did open innings to some intriguing arms. Joe Ryan is the obvious ace, but I would not be surprised if he is moved by the deadline this season.

Bailey Ober had a down year, pitching to a 5.10 ERA and 4.90 FIP. He’s a tall and talented pitcher who could also be on the move if the Twins truly pivot towards a rebuild.

The final three pitchers are all former top prospects blossoming into their own. I’m sure there will be some growing pains along the way, but each comes with enough intrigue to give you a reason to tune into their starts. We’ll see who makes the most of their opportunities and is able to throw enough strikes.

A number of prospects are knocking on the door lead by Zebby Matthews, who started 16 games last season. The pairing of his high fastball and low and away slider set the foundation with enough secondary offerings to see a path where he can become a high strikeout pitcher.

Projected Bullpen

The common fan might think some of these names are made up. An odd mix of aging veterans past their prime with arms that have mostly been organizational depth doesn’t exactly make up the best bullpen.

Cole Sands and Kody Funderburk are the two names I expect to make the most impact. If Orze can find the strike zone with more consistency, there’s a chance he could fall into the group. Adding Banda gives the Twins a veteran who’s had success and brings experience, which is never a bad idea.

Overall, I think we’ll see a lot of bullpen transactions this season. If the Twins meet their projections, a couple of these arms could get traded. There seems to be a couple of open spots that I expect will be filtered through a number of times.

Outlook

Minnesota is not void of talent. The biggest issue has been getting their talent to stay healthy. Ownership has been wonky, and spending has not been a top priority, which leads me to believe more pieces could be on their way out in the coming months.

If all goes right, there’s a non-zero chance this team could sneak into the playoffs. However, how often does it all go right for the Twins? The more likely scenario will be early-season struggles transitioning into an influx of younger talent.

3. Cleveland Guardians

2025 Record: 88-74, Finished 1st in AL Central

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Cleveland’s lineup consists of three players who posted a wRC+ over 100 last season and four players who posted a wRC+ under 90. Of course, Jose Ramirez is still one of the best in the game, but how much do you believe in this supporting cast?

Steven Kwan had a relatively down year, and I do expect him to bounce back. Manzardo made strides in the power department and could take another step forward, giving the Guardians another bat that is truly a threat. Then, Rhys Hoskins? Maybe?

To me, Chase DeLauter is the only other bat that could change the trajectory of this lineup. The rookie has demolished minor league pitching with his funky swing and plus contact rates and has put on a hitting display this spring. The issue has been staying healthy, and if he turns in a full season, he could be the impact bat the Guardians need in the middle of the lineup.

The ancillary pieces in the lineup limit the Guardians’ ceiling. By now, I think we know what Gabriel Arias and Bryan Rocchio are – bench pieces who happen to be starting. Angel Martinez and Bo Naylor are closer to that distinction than they are breakout candidates. Cleveland needs two of these players to prove me wrong if their offense is going to be up to par.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Austin Hedges, UTL David Fry, UTL Daniel Schneemann, OF/1B C.J. Kayfus, OF George Valera

Cleveland has an experienced bench that offers both versatility and some upside. Both Fry and Schneemann have played all over, started and come off the bench while finding moderate success. At least bench-worthy success.

George Valera, who is currently banged up, could slide into Martinez’s spot in the lineup once healthy. I think the left field competition will be strong throughout the season or until someone truly takes hold of the position. Don’t count out Kayfus, who has power power and a great eye for the zone. It might not happen right away, but I think he’ll get a chance to earn more at-bats. He’s simply been too good in the minors to ignore.

Nolan Jones and Stuart Fairchild are experienced players who could factor into the outfield mix. However, my focus is on Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana (JB No. 46).

Brito, a switch-hitting infielder, was working his way through the minors before 2025 was shortened due to injury. A great approach and above-average hit tool and power should allow him a chance to grab a spot from one of the underwhelming infielders.

Bazzana, the first-overall pick in 2024, is a top 50 prospect for a reason. He’s flying through the minors but does need a little more seasoning. If all goes well, it will be difficult to keep him off the Guardians roster for long.

Projected Starting Rotation

Pitching is an area where Cleveland tends to excel. The rotation is full of names that they have mostly developed and void of free agent signings. Bibee will be looking to rebuild back to form after a so-so 2025 season that saw his ERA balloon to 4.24 and his FIP to 4.34. There’s too much talent in his arm for me to reconsider his ceiling, and I believe his 2025 season will be much better.

Gavin Williams flashed his true potential in his first full season of starts, logging a 3.06 ERA but a more concerning 4.39 FIP. The strikeout stuff is obvious, and he’s going to generate swing and miss, but finding better command will be the factor in determining just how good he can be.

Of the last three, I am especially interested in watching the two lefties: Cantillo and Messick. Cantillo was used as more of a chess piece arm in and out of the bullpen last season but showed plus breaking balls to help mask a pedestrian fastball. I think Cleveland could really get the most out of him, and Cantillo could be a breakout arm to watch.

Messick also comes with a lower velocity fastball but a sinker that generates plenty of groundballs, helping him avoid damage. When he’s locating his fastball well in the upper part of the zone, his sinker and changeup really play up, giving him a great recipe for success.

Projected Bullpen

The Cleveland bullpen has seen a lot of turnover in the past two seasons for various reasons. Losing one of the better closers in the game is brutal, but replacing him with… another one of the better leverage arms is *very Cleveland Guardians*.

We have seen this organization find, spawn, and create useful arms year after year, and I don’t think that momentum stops in 2026. Although this list does not contain many household names, I’m sure they will be productive. They usually are.

There’s a chance one of the depth starters could be bumped to the bullpen. Former top prospect Daniel Espino has battled injuries throughout his career and will need to get some work in Triple-A but could be a fun option if he can prove healthy. A ton of talent mixed with some bad luck doesn’t mean his career is over. He’s my number one candidate for a surprise bullpen spot by mid-summer.

Outlook

I think we can all agree the Guardians should have done a lot more this winter. As much as it pains me to say it, Jose Ramirez is not getting any younger, and opportunities to win a World Series with him as the leader are running thin.

With that said, we have all seen this movie before: a lackluster Cleveland roster putting together an 85-90 win season, getting into the playoffs, and potentially making some noise. I know better than to rule this team out, but I will say it is probably the most underwhelming roster in the past few seasons.

In order to surpass the Royals and Tigers, they will need massive jumps from four or five players, along with some luck.

2. Kansas City Royals

2025 Record: 82-80, Finished 3rd in AL Central

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

Kansas City will be rolling out a similar lineup as they did last season, filled with mostly homegrown talent. Garcia made massive strides in 2026 and cemented himself as a true impact bat and third baseman of the future. He might move around some, but third is starting to be his true home.

What do I need to say about Witt Jr. that you don’t already know? There are few players who are better all-around talents in baseball. A great defender who will flirt with hitting .300 with 30/30 always as a possibility. A true superstar.

Last season, we finally saw the breakout from Vinnie Pasquantino. He showed flashes in the past, but once we finally saw a full season of work, we saw the power show up. The Royals need a new power bat to slowly take the reins from Salvador Perez, and Pasquantino is doing just that. But he’s not the only one who can.

Jac Caglianone, the sixth overall selection in 2024, has immense power upside. In 66 minor league games last year, he launched 20 home runs while also not having nearly the swing and miss issues many projected. His first taste of the majors was a struggle, but the tools are there for a breakout.

Speaking of taking the reins from Pere, catcher Carter Jensen put up quite the first stint in the majors at 21 years old. A .300/.391/.550 slash and 159 wRC+ across 20 games showed what made him a top prospect. He has a better hit tool than most young catchers and comes with the power you love to see from the position. Two fun rookies to follow that could alter the ceiling of this team.

The other starters – India, Collins, and Isbel – simply need to be what they have shown in their careers. India wasn’t as impactful as they had hoped, but he is a perfectly fine answer at second. Collins was a sell high for the Brewers but rounds out the lineup well. Isbel, a defensive wizard, needs to make sure he doesn’t fall below a .650 OPS.

The blend of high floor, high ceiling, and intriguing young options gives the Royals a lineup that should be able to compete in this division.

Notable Depth/Bench

UTL Nick Loftin, 2B/LF Michael Massey, OF Starling Marte, OF Lane Thomas

Kansas City has struggled to find above-average outfielders and depth pieces, which has usually forced the front office to find one at the trade deadline. This year, they have replaced Quad-A talent with veteran Lane Thomas and Starling Marte, both of whom have hit lefties well in their careers.

My concern lies with their infield depth. Massey has a lot of experience without much success and is limited to second base in this current roster construction. Loftin has not shown that he is a major league-caliber player but does come with versatility.

The Royals have brought a number of veterans to camp – Abraham Toro, Josh Rojas, Brandon Drury, and Kevin Newman. If someone makes the team out of camp, great. If not, they will need a couple to stick around in the minors as a break glass in case of emergency.

Projected Staring Rotation

A big reason why the Royals struggled last year was due to Cole Ragans only making 13 starts. Their ace emerged in 2023 and looked even better in 2024 before injury limited him last season. He’s a top-three arm in the division and will need to have a full season if the Royals want to reach their full potential.

Wacha and Lugo have both been major success stories for the Royals. Two veteran arms that Kansas City invested in, and both have paid off. Lugo took a slight step back last season, and at age 36, it’s fair to wonder if he is starting to decline. He relies on mixing his large arsenal of pitches well to keep batters off balance and is savvy enough to find a way through lineups.

Bubic, a long-time data darling who’s dealt with a number of injuries, is once again a favorite sleeper pick of many. The lefty only made 20 starts last season but posted a 2.55 ERA and 2.89 FIP across 116.1 innings. We have not seen a full season since 2022, so it’s hard to predict health with this one.

Noah Cameron is another sleeper lefty that many people think will have a big year. A low velocity fastball with a big bending curveball that produces whiffs gives Cameron a high ceiling. He pitched well as a rookie and should improve with more time on task.

Projected Bullpen

The Royals made sure to make adding to the bullpen a priority this season, bringing in Alex Lange, Nick Mears, and Matt Strahm. It’s also worth noting that the bullpen is rather experienced, with all but one player having over three years of service time.

Estevez and Erceg make for a great leverage pair, and the addition of Strahm gives the Royals a lefty that can leave them with tough matchups late in games. The hope is that Lange can iron out his command, giving the Royals yet another leverage arm with experience.

Overall, I like the way they have gone about building out the bullpen. You have a number of proven arms with proven success, different arm slots, and a mixture of high velocity and low velocity. You can give the opponents several different looks across a three-game series, making it difficult to match up or see the same pitcher more than once.

Outlook

The Royals have built a team that is a pain to play against. The lineup has enough depth to produce a productive offense, and their pitching has improved year over year. A really solid team that does not have a ton of flaws, but does come with concerns.

You have a lot riding on Jensen and Caglianone producing from the jump. Addressing the outfield with Isaac Collins, Marte, and Thomas feels a bit risky and low ceiling to me. The farm system is not a strength, and you don’t have an obvious prospect who could provide help mid-season. Maybe one pops up, but for now it feels like a weakness.

You have a super star shortstop, emerging players at third and first, and a true ace. That alone should be enough to get fans excited and give the Royals a good baseline.

1. Detroit Tigers

2025 Record: 87-75, Finished 2nd in AL Central

Projected Opening Day Starting Lineup

One thing we know is that manager A.J. Hinch is going to platoon a good amount and move players around. With a number of players who can move all over the field, I’m sure there will be some musical chairs until the dust settles. Not only positionally, but in the batting order.

Top prospect Kevin McGonigle has made the roster out of camp and will likely see the most time at short, but could play second or even third. Considering how good McGonigle looked in spring and throughout his minor league career, I’d say the Tigers’ offense is improved even if no outside additions were made. Bringing back Torres gives them a great two-hole hitter, balancing out their power lefty bats.

Col Keith has not made the impact many had hoped, especially in the power department, but was a 109 wRC+ hitter last year and will need to take another step forward in order to raise the ceiling of this lineup.

Centerfield is the biggest question mark on the roster. Park Meadows has not hit enough to count of much production, but brings plus defense and speed. Having a healthy Matt Vierling is a great insurance plan, and Javier Baez impressed in center as well.

The biggest concern is what we saw in the second half last season. A decline. Baez, Torkelson, McKinstry, Dingler, and Jones all outperformed expectations and career norms, which makes projecting their 2026 difficult. Luckily, there are a few prospects who could help. More on those options later.

Notable Depth/Bench

C Jake Rogers, UTL Javier Baez, UTL Matt Vierling, OF Wenceel Perez

Wenceel Perez has started a lot of games for the Tigers over the past two seasons, but is the odd man out to start the season. Bottom line, the roster has improved to the point of using him as organizational depth and the first guy up once injury hits.

The intriguing depth comes from prospects Max Clark (JB No. 10), Trei Cruz, Hao-Yu Lee, and Max Anderson. None of these players has debuted, but all could at some point this season and will start in Triple-A Toledo.

Lee and Anderson are bat-first infielders who could carve out a role against lefties if Jones doesn’t bring the same value he did last year. Cruz, a utility switch-hitter, impressed in spring and brings a similar skill set as McKinsrty. He’s already on the 40-man roster, which gives him an edge.

Lastly, Max Clark. The tooled-up centerfielder needs more seasoning, but should be noted as an option to fill center if Meadows and company cannot cut it. I wouldn’t say it’s a sure thing, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he is ready mid-season. A plus athlete that could be a helpful piece not only in the regular season, but in the playoffs.

Projected Starting Rotation

The one-two punch at the top of the rotation is lethal. Two lefties with a ton of success, hardware, and a track record that leads you to believe the Tigers will have one of the better rotations in baseball. I could talk all day about these two, but I think you know what to expect. Workhorses.

Flaherty had some bad stretches in 2025 but was actually better than his 4.64 ERA showed. He still posted a 10.51 K/9, but the issues with command crept back up. With Jobe and Olson on the shelf, Flaherty will need to be the best version of himself in 2026.

Bringing back a legend like Justin Verlander was a savvy move. Not only to win the hearts of Tigers fans, but to provide stability around a rotation that took a number of injury hits. At his age, the decline could happen at any moment, but Verlander was a great back-end arm in 2025 and still has enough in the tank for one more run.

The depth in the minors could cause some trouble. Keider Montero has been a useful up-and-down option and has looked good in spring training, with the other options being more unknown. Ty Madden and perhaps Drew Anderson (starting in the bullpen) could provide stability if injury hits.

Projected Bullpen

The Tigers did not make sustainable bullpen changes this offseason. Bringing in Kenley Jansen, who sits at 476 career saves, to battle for the closer’s role was the biggest addition this winter. Finnegan was brought back, giving the Tigers three leverage arms who have all logged a number of saves in their career.

While I like the back end of the bullpen, there are still questions about the rest. Holton was great before 2025, but hit a speed bump and didn’t look the same. If he gets back to normal, the Tigers have a lefty option they trust. If not? Trouble.

Enmanuel De Jesus and Drew Anderson join the team after spending last year overseas. Both have served as starters and could fill that role if needed, but likely start in the bullpen. They have each looked great in spring and bring strikeout ability to a bullpen that lacked it.

I’m not sure how the rest of the possible arms will fare. They have had their flashes, especially Hurter, but are far from locks. I’m sure we will see movement back and forth from Toledo until someone takes command of the middle innings.

Outlook

The Tigers blew their division lead, then beat the Guardians in the first round and nearly beat the Mariners in the divisional series. Overall, we saw a lot more good baseball than bad in 2025. The additions of Verlander and Valdez will (hopefully) ensure that they will not need to trade for scraps to fill starts or lean into bullpen games. That alone is a plus.

I still have reservations about their offense. Sure, the overall numbers from last season look fine, but how many of those players outperformed the norms? Will McGonigle truly be enough of a lift to make up for regression elsewhere? That’s a lot to ask of a rookie.

I will say that the positional depth in the upper minors eases my concerns a bit. There’s a decent chance a Toledo player ends up impacting this club in a meaningful way. Detroit has the prospect capital to pull off just about any trade they see fit if needed.

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