Angels vs. Astros Opening Day 2026: Preview, Pitching Matchups, and Odds

Two of the greatest words in baseball, Opening Day. For the Los Angeles Angels, those words bring excitement for a fresh start and a new campaign.

The Angels head to Daikin Park in Houston for a four-game set against the Houston Astros to open the 2026 season. First-year Angels manager Kurt Suzuki will be making his managerial debut in a division clash to jumpstart the year.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (0-0): It is finally time for a fresh slate. It’s what the Los Angeles Angels have been waiting for, and something that really never hurts.

The Angels’ roster is essentially between a rock and a hard place. They consist of a youth movement combined with a plethora of seasoned veterans.

Of those names, Mike Trout remains the biggest fish in terms of a star-studded status. He has looked sharp throughout the spring, while embracing a full-time right fielder role for the first time and looking very efficient defensively.

The lineup consists of multiple threats that hold the potential to piece together a well-rounded batting order. Shortstop Zach Neto is expected by many to have his breakout campaign, posting a 3.1 fWAR season last year with 26 home runs. Outfielders Jo Adell and Jorge Soler have both had strong spring showings and are capable of hitting a hefty amount of homers.

Hitting has always had its inconsistencies. But none have been greater than their pitching arms.

The bullpen has always been the team’s weakest point, and the Angels gave the most money to relievers this past offseason in hopes of aiding that. They signed veteran arms Jordan Romano, Kirby Yates, Drew Pomeranz, Brent Suter and most recently Joey Lucchesi.

Suzuki named José Soriano as the Angels’ opening day starter, earning the nod for the first time in his career, and he is coming off the best season of his young career. Yusei Kikuchi, the team’s lone All-Star from last season, will follow suit on Friday night in a nationally televised game.

Rounding out the Angels’ starters against the Astros will be Reid Detmers on Saturday and Jack Kochanowicz on Sunday. Kochanowicz delivered a strong scoreless outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his final tune-up of the spring. Ryan Johnson earned himself the last spot in the rotation after pitching his way through an excellent March.

Thursday’s opening day marks the fourth consecutive year the Angels will open their season on the road. The Angels have also lost their previous four season-openers, their last Opening Day win being in 2021.

Astros (0-0): After nearly a decade of reigning the AL West, the Houston Astros are coming off a season in which their talent was denied by the budding Seattle Mariners, who took the division crown in the final week of the 2025 season and ended the Astros’ stretch of four consecutive division titles.

The ever-so-formidable Astros return a roster that does not differentiate much from last season’s team that missed the postseason for the first time since 2016. Instead, they feature a different look on the mound, while their lineup holds strong.

They return a familiar lineup, consisting of an infield with franchise legends Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, both of whom are still productive but have seen a diminishment in their talent that once was. Jeremy Pena, the team’s starting shortstop, is set to return in the leadoff spot, while fellow consistent righty bats Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes return to the lineup.

Starting pitching has always been a constant for Houston, but they enter this season with more of a new look than anticipated after losing ace Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers in free agency.

Houston has tabbed Hunter Brown to make his first Opening Day start, who is fresh off a stellar season in which he finished 3rd in the AL Cy Young race.

Following him will be Mike Burrows, who will be making his Astros debut as he was traded to the team from the Pittsburgh Pirates, as part of a three-team deal in December. Longtime Astro Christian Javier will follow, and newly-signed Tatsuya Imai out of Japan will make his Major League debut in Sunday’s series finale.

The Astros no longer have the same chokehold on the AL West that they used to, but they have given the Angels problems in recent memory. Houston has a 17-9 record against the Angels over the last two seasons.

Venue:

Daikin Park

Game 1 Date:

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time:

4:10 PM EST

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: José Soriano (0-0, -.– ERA)

HOU: Hunter Brown (0-0, -.– ERA)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

HOU: Space City Home Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

HOU: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Game 2 Date:

Friday, March 27, 2026

Time:

8:15 PM EST

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, -.– ERA)

HOU: Mike Burrows (0-0, -.– ERA)

Where to watch:

National: Apple TV

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

HOU: KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Game 3 Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

7:10 PM EST

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Reid Detmers (0-0, -.– ERA)

HOU: Christian Javier (0-0, -.– ERA)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

HOU: Space City Home Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

HOU: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Game 4 Date:

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time:

2:10 AM EST

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0, -.– ERA)

HOU: Tatsuya Imai (0-0, -.– ERA)

Where to watch:

LAA: KLAA 830

HOU: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Where to listen:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

HOU: Space City Home Network

INJURY REPORT

LAA: RP Kirby Yates (TBD), INF Vaughn Grissom (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), SP Alek Manoah (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (TBD), 3B Anthony Rendon (TBD)

HOU: IF/OF Zach Dezenzo (TBD), RP Josh Hader (15-day IL), RP Enyel De Los Santos (15-day IL), RP Bennett Sousa (15-day IL), RP Nate Pearson (15-day IL), SP Ronel Blanco (15-day IL), SP Hayden Wesneski (15-day IL), SP Brandon Walter (60-day IL)

ODDS (BetOnline.ag)

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -136

Money Line: +149

Total: O 8, -112

Houston Astros:

Run Line: -1.5, +113

Money Line: -181

Total: U 8, -108