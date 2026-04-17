Argenis Cayama Is Primed For a Breakout Year

For the first time in what seems like forever, the San Francisco Giants have found some success in the international market. What once was an area they got dominated in, now looks like somewhat of a strength for the organization.

Of course, top ranked names like Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernandez, and Jhonny Level steal the spotlight simply because of their early performances and advanced tools at such an early age. However, fans should be paying more attention to some of the arms that have joined the system in recent years through international free agency.

One name specifically has opened some eyes across the last year or so and is coming off of a statement start for the Low-A Giants.

The Giants signed Argenis Cayama as part of their 2024 international signing class. He wasn’t a highly touted prospect which let San Francisco snag him for north of $147,000.

As a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League, Cayama immediately opened some eyes. In just over 24 innings during his professional debut, he threw to the tune of a 2.59 ERA while striking out close to 11 hitters per nine.

While those numbers were impressive, DSL numbers are typically taken with a grain of salt and scouts were somewhat questioning whether Cayama’s upside was legit.

He quickly shut down any skeptics with a wildly impressive stateside debut in Arizona. In 48 innings, all of which came as a starter, Cayama was brilliant. His 27.8% strikeout rate, .188 opponent average, 1.06 WHIP, and 3.58 FIP all led the ACL while his 2.25 ERA, 18.7% strikeout to walk ratio, and .273 BABIP ranked second in the league.

This led an end of the year promotion to Low-A. Unfortunately, he would struggle in a handful of outings at that level, but the sample in Arizona was good enough for Cayama to receive some high praise coming into 2026. He’s currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Giants farm system per MLB Pipeline and the fifth-ranked pitching prospect.

Heading into the offseason, Cayama made it a point to get stronger. After wearing down once he got promoted to San Jose, the rising prospect wanted to make sure that he’d be stronger, and most importantly, healthy throughout the entirety of his 2026 campaign.

It seems like that offseason work is paying off from some of the early returns. The numbers may not jump off the page for Cayama to open the 2026 campaign, but his second start of the season was one of the best of his young career and undoubtedly his most impressive since arriving in San Jose at the end of 2025.

In four innings against the Low-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks on Friday night, Cayama struck out eight hitters while walking none and allowing a single earned run. If it weren’t for some rain in the third inning, the outing could’ve looked even better.

One of his eight strikeouts came against Kayson Cunningham, a highly ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks’ system. Throughout the entire outing, Cayama was simply going right at hitters.

With 30 career games under his belt, Cayama has seven outings in which he hasn’t allowed a walk. Two of those seven have come in his first two starts of 2026. If Cayama continues to throw like he did on Friday night, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him end the year as the system’s top ranked arm.

Room for Improvement

Of the organization’s young core of pitching prospects, which includes names like Keyner Martinez and Luis De La Torre, it’s safe to say Cayama has the best command. His arsenal may not be the most overpowering, but when he’s on, he can virtually put every pitch in his arsenal wherever he wants.

This is especially encouraging for the Giants considering the fact that Cayama is still fresh in terms of being a full-time pitcher. While he was signed as one back in 2024, it was shortly before that he had taken up the position seriously.

Mere months before signing, Cayama was still being scouted and developed as an outfielder in his home country of Venezuela. However, he wasn’t getting much attention from scouts and decided to try pitching. Fortunately for the teenager, his athleticism quickly translated to the mound as within the first few months, he was easily touching the low-90s.

Velocity will definitely be something to monitor for Cayama. He’s significantly more effective when he’s sitting 94 to 95 mph and it allows his off speed offerings to play much better.

However, when he’s down in velocity and sitting 91 to 92 mph, he can be subject to the occasional blowup inning. If there’s a more consistent and sustainable jump in velocity from the now 19-year-old, his upside is going to skyrocket as well as his rankings on prospect lists.

With a limited background in pitching, this should come with more time spent on the mound. As his body and arm continue to get more comfortable with the pitching motion, he should be able to hold that velocity better as he gets into the later innings of his starts.

The same could be said with his comfortability when it comes to the different ways of attacking hitters. As it currently stands, Cayama tends to live on the outside corner for a lot of his outings. With more maturity, he should be able to attack hitters on the hands and the inside corner at a higher rate.

This again, would be a welcome development for a kid who’s only been pitching for a little over two years.

Even with the significant room for growth, the San Francisco Giants have a talented young arm climbing through their system. He’ll likely spend the majority of 2026 at the Low-A level, but if he performs, he should easily become one of, if not the, highest touted arms in the organization.

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