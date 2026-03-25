Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Preview for 2026

This year’s Arizona Diamondbacks enter the action looking to rebound from what was a rough showing in 2025. The club limped to the finish line with an 80-82 record, which was only good for a fourth-place finish in the National League West standings.

When two of your arch rivals are some of baseball’s very best teams, it’s easy to see why the Dbacks typically have trouble leapfrogging others in the standings. The Los Angeles Dodgers are always going to be the favorite, so it’s difficult to see a first-place finish in the cards for the Dbacks when you’re facing off against this juggernaut and an always dangerous San Diego Padres team as well.

Still, even if the finish wasn’t what they were looking for last year, the page has turned and the upcoming regular season should be full of optimism. It’s hard to deny that the Dbacks have an immensely talented team on paper, as Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte are two of baseball’s superstars and Geraldo Perdomo is one more solid year away from joining them.

Most of the Dbacks’ promise comes from their lineup, but a surprising bounce back from Zac Gallen shouldn’t be written off in the coming season.

From MVP chances to a run for a deep playoff spot, we’ve got you covered in a Diamondbacks betting preview.

Win Total – Over/Under

Diamondbacks’ Over/Under: 79.5 Wins (+100/-120)

It’s been a few years since the Dbacks’ win total has stooped this low, as they haven’t won less than 80 games since 2022. The talent is there to top this total once again, but the fact of the matter is that there’s a lot of players that need to meet their potential if the team’s going to succeed.

Down in Arizona, we’ve got a team that could either surprise and win 85 or more games if all goes well. On the flip side, it wouldn’t be a complete stunner to see them collectively fail to stay healthy and/or meet the as-of-now untapped potentials.

A player like Jordan Lawlar stands out as one that needs to take the next step in the coming season, but we’ve been saying that for years now.

What Are the Diamondbacks’ Odds to Win the NL West?

Diamondbacks Odds to win the NL West: +2000

In predictable fashion, the Dbacks’ odds to win the division are right where they finished last year in the standings.

There’s a small gap between them and the San Francisco Giants, who are at +1800, but the Padres (+800) and Dodgers (-700) are the very easy favorites to remain on top.

What Are the Diamondbacks’ Odds to Win the National League?

Diamondbacks Odds to win the NL: +3500

The Dbacks have the ninth-best odds to win the National League, which leaves quite a bit to be desired. Again, they’re a team that could surprise people in a positive way, but they’ve also got the potential to surprise in a not-so-good way.

To give you an idea of how they’re expected to perform this year, the Dbacks have the same odds to win the NL as the Pittsburgh Pirates. That’s not exactly a team you’d like to be matched up with heading into the new year.

What Are the Diamondbacks’ Odds to Win the World Series?

Diamondbacks World Series Odds: +8000

While the Dbacks and Giants are fairly close in the odds for most other win-related events, the latter pulls away a bit in the World Series odds, as they’re at +6600 while the Dbacks are farther back at +8000.

Arizona sits 20th in baseball in World Series odds, so it appears they’re not exactly betting favorites to make a run all the way to the Big Show.

Who Has the Best MVP Odds on the Diamondbacks?

Corbin Carroll MVP Odds: +2500

Are you ready for some positivity here? To this point there hasn’t been much, but Carroll’s status as an MVP candidate should warm some hearts.

As of now, Carroll is behind only Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., and Francisco Lindor in the NL MVP odds. Sure, that’s a tough group to try and leapfrog, but entering the season with the seventh-best odds to take home some serious hardware is more than a little bit encouraging.

Who Has the Best Cy Young Odds on the Diamondbacks?

Zac Gallen Cy Young Odds: +3500

Despite the fact that he’s coming off of a down year, Gallen enters the 2026 campaign with the 13th-best odds to win the NL Cy Young Award. That’s some really high praise for arm that hasn’t been at the top of his game in over a year.

Even though he limped to the finish line in 2025, Gallen is above the likes of Brandon Woodruff, Sandy Alcantara, Aaron Nola, and Nolan McLean here. Helping matters further is that he’s just a hair behind Ohtani, Spencer Strider, and Jacob Misiorowski in the odds. That’s some pretty good company.

Who Has the Best MVP Rookie of the Year Odds on the Diamondbacks?

Ryan Waldschmidt NL ROY Odds: +4000

Even though it doesn’t look like he’s going to crack the season-opening roster, Waldschmidt enters the new year with a ton of hype. Recently named Just Baseball’s No. 44 prospect in our newest top 100, Waldschmidt made it up to Triple-A last year and posted a combined 142 wRC+ in the minor leagues last year with 18 home runs, 78 RBI, 114 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases.

In terms of where he checks in, Waldschmidt is way low behind other obvious favorites like McLean, Konnor Griffin, JJ Wetherholt, and Sal Stewart. There’s going to be an immense amount of competition, but he’s still the Dbacks’ best shot at earning this specific award.

What’s the Best Bet on the Board?

It’s extremely difficult to pick anything else here other than Carroll, who’s as obvious an MVP candidate as there is in all of baseball. The speedy outfielder won the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year Award before remaining an above-average player the next year but still taking a bit of a step back by his standards.

Then, Carroll rebounded in this past campaign by setting career-highs across the board, leading the NL in triples for the third straight year, and earning his second-career top-six finish in the MVP race. He also made the All-Star Game and won a Silver Slugger Award, both for the second time in his still very young career.

Carroll brings an exciting blend of pop, speed, and defensive prowess to make him a true threat in all facets of his game. He’s still just 25 years old, and there’s a sense that he still hasn’t even turned in his best season yet.

It’s impossible to look at his 139 wRC+ and 6.5 fWAR from last year and not be thoroughly impressed, but don’t be surprised in any way if he takes yet another step forward in the coming season.

The post Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Preview for 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.