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MLB · 2 hours ago

Best MLB Bets Thursday, April 9: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Thursday’s six-game slate! 

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: NYM Bo Bichette to Hit a Home Run (+710) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Bo Bichette‘s Mets tenure is off to a poor start, but he’s beginning to turn things around. Over his past five games, the star third baseman has posted three multi-hit performances while hitting .348 during that span. He’s still searching for his first home run of the season, but it could come tonight against Diamondbacks left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Bichette has enjoyed great success in this matchup, recording five hits in 13 career at-bats against Rodriguez, including two home runs. Rodriguez was also vulnerable to right-handed power last season, allowing 1.57 HR/9 and a 43.6% fly-ball rate. He has yet to allow a run through two starts this year, but it’s early. At +710, Bichette to go deep is easily the most enticing value on the board.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Best Bet #2: Seth Lugo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136) vs. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have really struggled against right-handed pitching in the early going, hitting just .203 while carrying a 28.5% strikeout rate. That bodes well for Royals starter Seth Lugo, who has opened the year with a 1.59 ERA and ten strikeouts in 11.1 innings. Lugo is not a pure power arm, but his deep pitch mix and ability to keep hitters off balance make five strikeouts a very attainable number against this lineup.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 9 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+4.5

+150

O 236.5

TOR

TOR

-4.5

-156

U 236.5

Apr 9 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHI

CHI

-6.5

-233

O 246.5

WAS

WAS

+6.5

+223

U 246.5

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