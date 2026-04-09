Best MLB Bets Thursday, April 9: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Thursday’s six-game slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: NYM Bo Bichette to Hit a Home Run (+710) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Bo Bichette‘s Mets tenure is off to a poor start, but he’s beginning to turn things around. Over his past five games, the star third baseman has posted three multi-hit performances while hitting .348 during that span. He’s still searching for his first home run of the season, but it could come tonight against Diamondbacks left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Bichette has enjoyed great success in this matchup, recording five hits in 13 career at-bats against Rodriguez, including two home runs. Rodriguez was also vulnerable to right-handed power last season, allowing 1.57 HR/9 and a 43.6% fly-ball rate. He has yet to allow a run through two starts this year, but it’s early. At +710, Bichette to go deep is easily the most enticing value on the board.

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Best Bet #2: Seth Lugo OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136) vs. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have really struggled against right-handed pitching in the early going, hitting just .203 while carrying a 28.5% strikeout rate. That bodes well for Royals starter Seth Lugo, who has opened the year with a 1.59 ERA and ten strikeouts in 11.1 innings. Lugo is not a pure power arm, but his deep pitch mix and ability to keep hitters off balance make five strikeouts a very attainable number against this lineup.

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