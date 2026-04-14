Best MLB Bets Tuesday, April 14: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Tuesday’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Pirates -1.5 (+112) vs. Nationals

The Pirates cashed this run-line ticket for us in a big way last night, pounding the Nationals 16-5, and I’m going right back to the well.

Mitch Keller has been outstanding for Pittsburgh through three starts, bringing a 1.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into this matchup, while Washington’s Miles Mikolas has been shelled to the tune of a 12.41 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, and five homers allowed in just 12.1 innings. With the Bucs riding plenty of offensive momentum, getting the run-and-a-half at plus money against a struggling Mikolas tonight feels like an absolute steal.

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Best Bet #2: SF Robbie Ray OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-106) @ Cincinnati Reds

This is a swing-and-miss matchup worth backing. San Francisco’s Robbie Ray is off to a terrific start, recording 18 strikeouts in 17.1 innings with a 2.08 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He’s primed to keep it rolling as the Reds are batting just .205 as a team with a .298 OBP and .325 slugging percentage, and have already struck out 145 times in 16 games. At a near-even number, I like Ray to get through six innings and cash seven punchouts against one of the weaker contact lineups on the slate.

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