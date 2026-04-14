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MLB · 3 hours ago

Best MLB Bets Tuesday, April 14: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Tuesday’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Pirates -1.5 (+112) vs. Nationals

The Pirates cashed this run-line ticket for us in a big way last night, pounding the Nationals 16-5, and I’m going right back to the well.

Mitch Keller has been outstanding for Pittsburgh through three starts, bringing a 1.00 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into this matchup, while Washington’s Miles Mikolas has been shelled to the tune of a 12.41 ERA, 2.35 WHIP, and five homers allowed in just 12.1 innings. With the Bucs riding plenty of offensive momentum, getting the run-and-a-half at plus money against a struggling Mikolas tonight feels like an absolute steal.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Best Bet #2: SF Robbie Ray OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-106) @ Cincinnati Reds

This is a swing-and-miss matchup worth backing. San Francisco’s Robbie Ray is off to a terrific start, recording 18 strikeouts in 17.1 innings with a 2.08 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. He’s primed to keep it rolling as the Reds are batting just .205 as a team with a .298 OBP and .325 slugging percentage, and have already struck out 145 times in 16 games. At a near-even number, I like Ray to get through six innings and cash seven punchouts against one of the weaker contact lineups on the slate.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 14 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIA

MIA

+6.5

+223

O 230.5

CHA

CHA

-6.5

-233

U 230.5

Apr 14 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
POR

POR

+2.5

+138

O 216.5

PHX

PHX

-2.5

-150

U 216.5

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