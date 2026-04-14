Ranking MLB’s 8 New City Connect Jerseys For 2026

2. Pittsburgh Pirates
https://twitter.com/Nike/status/2042243801386008644?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Pittsburgh’s 2026 City Connect jerseys are a massive upside from their previous release. They leaned heavily into black, which was the right choice, but didn’t abandon the gold too much. Let’s start with the hat. Oh, that 90s Pirate logo is so, so good. The touch of red on the bandana and Nike logo is a great complement. I’m sure these hats will sell well.
The yellow piping, belt, and wording keep enough of a color balance to not make these jerseys feel too dark. I’m not sure the best way to explain the font, but I’ll describe it as “villain,” if that makes sense. Pittsburgh is a city that prides itself on its blue collar, gritty identity, and I believe these meet that identity without being boring and still feeling modern.
I wouldn’t say I have any complaints. If I’m nitpicking, the piping on the sleeves sticks out as slightly too wide, but it is balanced out by an awesome pirate logo with “PBH 1887”, which you cannot see in this photo. A close second that would have been first if not for the powder blue.