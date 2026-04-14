Ranking MLB’s 8 New City Connect Jerseys For 2026

8. Texas Rangers

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/2042248234752516536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Rangers leaned heavily into Hispanic culture, starting with “Tejas” across the front, a charro pattern down the pants and around the sleeves, and a beautiful papel picado patch on the right sleeve. I love how they tied culture into the design, but the aesthetic of these jerseys is weak.

For some reason, the first thing that came to mind when I saw these is “they look like a college team”. Why? I’m not entirely sure. Perhaps it is the font, which looks dated to me. Not incorporating any blue was also a miss. Some variation of blue on the sleeves, or maybe with the charro pattern, would have helped these stand out.

By no means are these the worst City Connect jerseys ever made. In fact, I think all eight of these releases are at least acceptable, but Texas gets the crown for the least exciting or bold.

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