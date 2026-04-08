Best MLB Bets Wednesday, April 8: Tonight’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

As I predicted, last night saw Jorge Soler once again take Reynaldo Lopez deep, cashing a cool +470 ticket in the very first inning. The timing couldn’t have been better. A pitch hit Soler in his second at-bat, and he and Lopez later sparked a benches-clearing brawl and were ejected in the fifth.

Let’s keep the good times rolling and lock in our plays for Wednesday’s action!

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Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: NYY Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+360) vs. Athletics

Chisholm is off to a slow start, hitting just .200 and still searching for his first home run. However, he has a strong chance to break through against struggling Athletics starter Luis Severino, who has opened the year with a rough 6.48 ERA.

Chisholm boasts tremendous career numbers against Severino, slashing .455/.500/1.091 with two home runs in 11 at-bats. The star second baseman launched a career-high 31 home runs last season, so it’s only a matter of time before he finds his power stroke. Given his success against Severino, tonight could be the perfect spot. At +360, there’s plenty of value in backing Chisholm to go deep.

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Best Bet #2: Astros vs. Rockies OVER 11.5 Runs (+100)

This is the kind of inflated Coors total I don’t mind playing because the ingredients are all there for another high-scoring game. Tonight’s starters are Cristian Javier (0-1, 12.96 ERA) and Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 14.73), who both have ugly early-season ERAs. On top of that, Denver’s forecast is warm for April, with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 70s during the game window, and the park remains the best run-scoring environment in baseball. When you combine shaky starting pitching with altitude at Coors Field and favorable hitting conditions, offensive fireworks should be expected. Give me the Over.

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